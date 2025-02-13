Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi has made a generous donation to a clinic in Accra on Thursday

The Italy-based forward through his foundation supported the clinic's maternity ward with several medical items

Gyasi, who was born in Italy, is having an outstanding campaign with Serie A side Empoli Football Club

Italy-based Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi, through the Emmanuel Gyasi Foundation, has made a generous donation of medical items to the Madina Polyclinic in Accra.

The Ghana international, who plies his trade for Empoli in the Serie A, donated essential items such as a fetal Doppler, Omron M7 blood pressure monitor, hospital mattresses and pillows, Veronica buckets with stands, and floor disinfectant to the maternity ward of the clinic.

The versatile footballer, known for his philanthropic work, came to the aid of the polyclinic as part of his yearly give back to society activity.

The aim of this donation is to improve healthcare outcomes for mothers and newborns while enhancing the quality of services provided at the facility.

The items were presented on the player's behalf by the country representative of the player, Andrews Akavani, in line with the objective of the foundation to support the less privileged in society.

"The foundation was established in 2001 and we have done several work, which has to do with supporting the needy. However, Madina Polyclinic, Kekele, was highly recommended this year. We were told the staff do very well but they are not well-equipped, hence the decision to come to their aid," said Mr Akavani.

"As you can see, we have brought several items including beds and pillows specifically for the maternity ward," he added.

Receiving the items on behalf of the clinic was Dr Emmanuel Addo Asante, the family physcian specialist, who expressed gratitude to the foundation, as spotted on social media.

"I will use this opportunity to thank the Emmanuel Gyasi foundation for the donation made. This is very needed, we cannot do it all by ourselves and with this donation, it will go along way to help. We are really grateful to the Emmanuel Gyasi foundation," he said.

Gyasi's impressive campaign

Despite the constant neglect from the technical handlers of the Black Stars, Emmanuel Gyasi is having another impressive season.

The 31-year-old has made 24 appearances, scored two goals and delivered two assists this season, per Transfermarkt.

The Palermo-born striker has two appearances to his name for the national team of Ghana.

