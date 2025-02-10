The Ghana Police Service has enhanced it security and safety measures at match centres following Nana Pooley's death

The Asante Kotoko supporter painfully lost his life during their matchday 19 game against Nsoatreman

The police department arrived at the Bekwai Gyamfi Park with scanners for the match between New Edubiase and Bekwai Heroes

The Ghana Police Service has taken a quick action in revamping their personnel for football matches in the top divisions in the country.

The measure comes a week after a fan of Kumasi Asante Kotoko lost his life during a game against Nsoatreman FC.

The fan known as Nana Pooley, was reportedly stabbed in Nsuatre following the break out of violence between fans of the two clubs.

Ghana police revamp security check after passing of Kotoko supporter. Photo: Twitter/ @WadudJournalist.

Source: Twitter

The Ghana Football Association and the Ghana Police Service held a series of meetings last week to deal with the issue, with the security service investigating the case.

In photos shared on social media, police in Bekwai were spotted with scanners searching fans before the game between New Edubiase and Bekwai Heroes.

The search which should be a norm at match centres is believed to not be strictly followed these days, leading to fans entering the stadium with weapons.

Although, the Nana Pooley incident happened outside the stadium, but because it is related to the game, the police are leaving no stone unturned.

Before the match, both clubs wore black armbands in honour of the late Kotoko fan.

Meanwhile, the matchday 20 games in the Ghana Premier League have been suspended until further notice.

Kotoko demand justice for Pooley

On Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, hundreds of fans gathered for a vigil in honour of the late supporter.

At the gather, the Interim Committee Management chairman, Nana Akwasi Aprinkwa Awuah, urged to supporters to remain calm as the police deal with the issue.

He also tasked fans with information about the passing of the supporter to bring what they have to the secretariat.

"It's been a week since Pooley's death. The matter is with national security. The IGP has promised to help us. We are pleased with what he has done in the past week," he said, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

"Don't act on what you have heard and what someone has done. Let's allow the law to delve into the matter. I promise you we will not allow this matter to go without answers. "If you know anyone who has information and can help in the matter, bring it to the Kotoko Secretariat so we can add to the other findings we have."

Hearts fans join Kotoko at vigil

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that fans of Accra Hearts of Oak produced a classy gesture after throwing away rivalry to join Asante Kotoko supporters for the vigil held in honour of Nana Pooley.

Nana Pooley, known in real life as Francis Yaw Frimpong, tragically lost his life during the Ghana Premier League game between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC.

The Asante Kotoko supporter died after he was allegedly stabbed during a heated moment in Nsuatre last week.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh