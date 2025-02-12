Swiss topflight side FC Basel have donated 55 boxes of sports apparel to young Ghanaian footballers

The jerseys were received in Ghana by young football agent and scout Daniel Boifio Junior for onward distribution

FC Basel has been home to Ghanaian players in recent times with Emmanuel Essiam and Jonas Adjetey on their books

Swiss giants, FC Basel have sent 55 boxes of sports kits to Ghana to be distributed to young footballers across the country.

The sports items shipped to Ghana includes the club's jerseys, tracksuit and football shorts.

The kits were received by young football agent and scout Daniel Boifio Jr, who will proceed to share them among youth teams across the nation.

FC Basel donates 55 bixes of jerseys to young Ghanaian footballers. Photo: Twitter. @DBJ_gh @SaddickAdams.

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on social media, DBJ, as he is affectionately known is seen unpacking the boxes of jerseys.

"It's an honour to be entrusted with distributing 55 boxes of football gear from FC Basel to aspiring young athletes in Ghana! Together, we are fostering the future of football," posted Boifio Jr on social media.

The gesture is expected to help ease the struggles of juvenile football clubs in the country.

FC Basel, the most successful football club in Switzerland, has been home to some Ghanaian players in recent times including Kassim Adams and Jonas Adjetey.

Adjetey is still a player of FC Basel, and he is believed to have also aided in the gesture from the club. The club also have former Ghana U20 midfielder Emmanuel Essiam on their books, but the AFCON U20 winner is on loan at FC Aarau.

Otto Addo hands Adjetey debut

FC Basel defender Jonas Adjetey was invited for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers last year and was part of Otto Addo's team for four matches.

Adjetey was handed his debut in the game against Sudan in Benghazi after AS Monaco star Mohammed Salisu picked an injury, as reported by Ghana Soccernet.

The 20-year-old centre-back missed the final two matches against Angola and Niger.

However, he is expected to return to the team for the upcoming games in March against Chad and Madagascar.

