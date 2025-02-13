Talented Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman featured as Feyenoord beat AC Milan in the first leg of their UCL playoff

The Ghana international came on late in the second half and helped the Dutch giants to a famous win

Osman, who recently recovered from a minor knock, is expected to join the Black Stars for the World Cup qualifiers in March

Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman played a cameo role as Feyenoord defeated Italian giants AC Milan to take the lead in their UEFA Champions League playoff tie.

The 20-year-old came off the bench late in the game as the Dutch giants held on with the slim lead ahead of the second leg next week.

Osman almost made it 2-0 when he came on but his acrobatic kick was stopped in the box.

Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman shines in Feyenoord's win over AC Milan. Photo: Sem Van Der Wal/ John Thys.

Igor Paixao netted the only goal after three minutes to give Feyenoord a deserving win.

The young forward has been consistent in the European championship, making his seven appearance on Wednesday night.

Feyenoord travel to Milan next Tuesday with hopes of reaching the last 16 of the competition.

Osman is currently on loan at Feyenoord from English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion. He joined the Seagulls from FC Nordsjaelland in the summer of 2024 on a long term deal.

Feyenoord manager delighted with win

The Dutch giants made a managerial change before the game against AC Milan, with Pascal Bosschaart replacing Brian Priske.

Bosschaart shared his excitement after a dream start to his new role.

He said during his post-match presser:

"I don't dream very often, but this is a scenario you hope for.

"The things the staff planned worked out and if I was also able to add my own touch, it feels really good.

"This was a team effort. We have to compliment everyone. We defended incredibly well and had an attacking plan with the wingers.

"The boys have also played some great matches before with fight and passion.

"The only thing you have to do is take away the pressure and give the boys confidence.

"We succeeded in doing that, but it is not me who must take the credit.

"We are by no means safe, and we could have won the game 2-0. But we are in a good scenario."

Osman joins Feyenoord on loan

