Ghana U20 star Jerry Afriyie has touched down in Spain to start begin his career with CD Lugo in the Primera Federacion

The Black Stars forward will spend now till the end of the season on loan at the Spanish club from Al Qadsiah

Afriyie, signed a long term deal with Saudi Pro League side Al Qadsiah, before moving to Lugo in Spain

Ghanaian youngster Jerry Afriyie has finally arrived in Spain to start his career with lower-tier side CD Lugo.

The Ghana U20 star signed for Saudi Arabian side Al-Qadsiah in the January transfer window but was immediately sent on loan at Lugo to continue his development.

Afriyie, who won the African Games with Ghana last year, will spend the rest of the season in Spain.

Ghanaian youngster Jerry Afriyie completes move to Spanish outfit CD Lugo. Photo: Twitter/ @ghanfaofficial @CDeportivoLugo.

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on social media, Afriyie is seen touching base with his new club and was welcomed with a paraphernalia.

The 18-year-old has been outstanding for the national teams, making his senior debut in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, scoring in the game against Niger.

He also led the Black Satellites to qualify for the Africa U20 Cup of Nations, which will be held in Ivory Coast in April. Afriyie won the golden boot and the best player at the tournament in Togo late last year.

The teen forward is expected to be name in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in March against Chad and Madagascar.

Ghana will be hoping to return to the tournament after missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Afriyie reacts after Al Qadsiah move

The talented forward has rejected the notion that he move to Saudi Arabia for the money.

According to the former Thoughts FC player, he had to make a move for his development as a footballer.

He told Ghana Soccernet:

''I see this project similar to what brought me out. I'm focused on my development and the timing. I think football is doing well everywhere especially here and I must definitely start from somewhere.''

"It is in God's hands and I'm willing to play my part.''

Afriyie completes Al Qadsiah move

Earlier, YEN.com.gh talented Ghanaian youngster Jerry Afriyie has joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah in the January transfer window.

The Ghana U20 star signed a three-and-a-half-year deal to join the Saudi top-flight side from Division 2 side Thoughts FC.

Afriyie is expected to join the Kinights in the coming days as he begins his career abroad.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh