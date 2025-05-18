Ghanaian teenager Jerry Afriyie scored a stunning chipped goal to help CD Lugo beat Zamora CF 2-0 in Spain’s Primera Federación

The 18-year-old has now contributed two goals and an assist in his last four matches, becoming a key figure in Lugo’s fight against relegation

Afriyie’s latest goal showcased his vision, timing, and composure as Lugo move closer to securing safety this season

Ghanaian teenager Jerry Afriyie continued his rich vein of form in Spain’s Primera Federación with another standout performance, scoring in CD Lugo’s 2-0 win over Zamora CF on Saturday.

The victory marked a crucial step in Lugo’s fight to avoid relegation as the season edges toward its conclusion.

Jerry Afriyie scored a stunning chipped goal to help CD Lugo beat Zamora CF

The 18-year-old forward has now contributed two goals and an assist in his last four games, emerging as a vital figure for the team in the final stretch.

His impact was again evident at the weekend, as he helped Lugo secure all three points in a tense encounter.

Lugo took the lead in the 38th minute after a defensive blunder by Zamora’s Kike, who headed a set-piece into his own net while under pressure.

The home side maintained control for much of the game, patiently looking to double their advantage.

Jerry Afriyie scores audacious chip

Afriyie delivered that moment midway through the second half.

Capitalising on a long ball from midfield, he read the play perfectly, timed his run, and calmly chipped the advancing goalkeeper to make it 2-0.

The goal highlighted his growing maturity and intelligence in the final third.

Zamora brought on Ghanaian midfielder Eugene Frimpong in an effort to respond, but Lugo held firm.

With this win, CD Lugo edge closer to safety—thanks in no small part to Afriyie’s rising influence.

Afriyie has been outstanding for the national teams, making his senior debut in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, scoring in the game against Niger.

He also led the Black Satellites to qualify for the Africa U20 Cup of Nations, which will be held in Ivory Coast in April. Afriyie won the golden boot and the best player at the tournament in Togo late last year.

The teen forward is expected to be name in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in March against Chad and Madagascar.

Ghana will be hoping to return to the tournament after missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

