Eddie Nketiah turned to God after helping Crystal Palace win its first-ever major silverware on Saturday afternoon

The English forward, who left Arsenal last summer, played a bit-part role as Palace stunned Man City

Nketiah is eligible to play for Ghana's Black Stars and has expressed his readiness to accept an invitation in the future

On Saturday, May 17, Crystal Palace etched their name into English football history by clinching their first-ever FA Cup title, a monumental feat capped by the presence of English-born striker of Ghanaian heritage, Eddie Nketiah.

The 25-year-old forward, introduced in the second half to replace Jean-Philippe Mateta, played a supporting role as the Eagles stunned Manchester City at Wembley.

Ghana-eligible striker Eddie Nketiah praised God after helping Crystal Palace win its maiden FA Cup.

Source: Getty Images

Eberechi Eze’s moment of magic and Dean Henderson’s heroics

It was Eberechi Eze who delivered the decisive blow.

His composed finish in the opening half proved to be the difference as Palace stood firm against the reigning Premier League champions.

Eze’s brilliance captured the headlines, but goalkeeper Dean Henderson's outstanding shot-stopping display was equally vital in nullifying City’s relentless offensive thrust.

Despite Guardiola fielding an ultra-attacking setup with no natural holding midfielder, his side failed to breach a defiant Palace backline.

The result marked a rare drought for the Spanish tactician, who, for the first time in eight seasons at the helm, ended a campaign without a major honour, as cited by Sky Sports.

Eddie Nketiah’s redemption arc

For Nketiah, this triumph carried personal significance.

Though it wasn't his maiden FA Cup medal, he had lifted the trophy with Arsenal in 2020.

His early months in South London were anything but smooth. Limited starts and sporadic appearances raised doubts about the move.

Nketiah reacts to Crystal Palace's FA Cup success

Yet, with Crystal Palace now crowned cup winners and set for a Europa League adventure next season, the switch has turned into a calculated gamble that paid off.

Taking to social media after the historic win, Nketiah wrote on X:

“My God is great! FA Cup is coming to South London! 🙏🏾”

Nketiah's statistical contributions to Palace’s campaign

While not the main protagonist in the final, Nketiah's contributions throughout the competition were instrumental.

Featuring in four FA Cup ties, he recorded two goals and one assist, per Transfermarkt, critical moments that helped push the Eagles toward the final.

In all competitions this season, he tallied five goals and three assists from 34 appearances.

Is Eddie Nketiah eligible to play for Ghana?

Beyond club success, international intrigue surrounds the former Arsenal academy graduate.

Born in London to Ghanaian parents, Nketiah has been on the Ghana Football Association's radar for years.

Though he debuted for England in 2023 during a friendly against Australia, speculation about a potential switch has persisted.

But a 2022 interview shows a change in perspective. In the said interview, he expressed openness to representing the Black Stars, stating his readiness to accept an invitation should Ghana’s technical team extend one.

