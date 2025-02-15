Ranking the 6 Youngest Players to Win the Champions League

The Champions League has long been a stage for football’s biggest stars, from Messi’s magic to Ronaldo’s record-breaking feats

The competition also offers young talents the chance to shine under the global spotlight.

YEN.com.gh explores some of the top six youngest players to have won the UEFA Champions League

The UEFA Champions League has long been a stage for football’s greatest talents.

With 23 clubs having won the prestigious trophy, Real Madrid leads the way with a record 15 titles, including the inaugural edition in 1955/56.

Over the years, several young stars have not only made their debut in Europe’s elite competition but have also gone on to lift the coveted trophy.

YEN.com.gh explores some of the top six youngest players to have won the UEFA Champions League. Photos: Matthew Ashton/Christof Koepsel.

Source: Getty Images

The 2024/25 edition could feature another young champion, with Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal (17) aiming to make history if the Catalan giants win it all.

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri could achieve a similar feat if he helps fire the Gunners to glory.

YEN.com.gh looks at the youngest players ever to win the Champions League:

6. Clarence Seedorf (Ajax, 1995) – 19 years

One of the Netherlands’ most decorated players, Seedorf emerged from Ajax’s famed academy and won the Champions League in 1995 at just 19.

He later added three more titles—one with Real Madrid (1998) and two with AC Milan (2003, 2007).

Despite his club success, he never won a major international trophy with the Netherlands.

5. Iker Casillas (Real Madrid, 2000) – 19 years

Widely regarded as one of football’s greatest goalkeepers, Casillas won his first Champions League title just four days after turning 19.

He kept a clean sheet as Real Madrid beat Valencia 3-0. Casillas went on to win two more UCL titles (2002, 2014) and enjoyed international glory with Spain, securing two European Championships and a World Cup.

4. Brian Kidd (Manchester United, 1968) – 19 years

Now better known as a coach, Kidd won the Champions League with Manchester United on his 19th birthday in 1968.

He scored in United’s final victory over Benfica but never won another major club title despite playing over 500 games for various teams, including Arsenal and Manchester City.

3. Patrick Kluivert (Ajax, 1995) – 18 years

A prolific striker, Kluivert made an instant impact in the 1995 Champions League final, scoring the only goal against AC Milan as an 18-year-old substitute.

His early success at Ajax paved the way for an illustrious career, with notable stints at AC Milan and Barcelona.

2. Nwankwo Kanu (Ajax, 1995) – 18 years

Kanu, a Nigerian legend, was also part of Ajax’s 1995 triumph. Introduced as a second-half substitute, he played a crucial role in securing victory.

Kanu later found success with Arsenal and Portsmouth, but his UCL triumph with Ajax remained a career highlight

1. Antonio Simoes (Benfica, 1962) – 18 years & 139 days

Still the youngest-ever Champions League winner, Simoes lifted the trophy with Benfica in 1962 at just 18 years and 139 days old.

He went on to win 10 Portuguese league titles but never secured a major international trophy, though he helped Portugal finish third at the 1966 World Cup.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh