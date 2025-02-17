Karim Benzema continues to shine for Al-Ittihad, keeping pace in the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot race

Cristiano Ronaldo remains a dominant force at Al-Nassr, proving his goal-scoring prowess at 40

With just one goal separating them, the battle for the top scorer title is heating up in the Saudi Pro League

Karim Benzema has addressed his ongoing Saudi Pro League Golden Boot race with Cristiano Ronaldo, as the two former Real Madrid teammates compete for top scorer honours.

The 37-year-old French striker joined Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia in 2023, signing with Al-Ittihad.

Since his arrival, Benzema has netted an impressive 33 goals in 52 appearances, with 15 of those coming in the current league campaign.

His tally leaves him just one goal behind five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo, who continues to defy age at 40 while leading Al-Nassr’s attack.

The Portuguese superstar remains a lethal force in front of goal, maintaining his elite scoring levels.

Benzema reacts to Golden Boot battle with Ronaldo

Despite the battle for the Golden Boot, Benzema insists he is more focused on team success than personal accolades.

Speaking to the Saudi Pro League’s official website, he stated:

"I want to say something: me, I'm not this guy to think to the score goals, score goals. It’s good to be there with Cristiano but, for me, the more important, it's to win the game. So, if I can score more goals for my team, I'm happy."

When asked if he enjoys assisting more than scoring, Benzema added:

"I enjoy football to make goals, to make assists, to help my team. Because the team is the more important for me. So, I'm happy."

What's next for Benzema and Ronaldo?

Al-Ittihad currently leads the Saudi Pro League after 20 matches, sitting four points ahead of Al-Hilal and eight clear of Al-Nassr, per Goal.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo continues to chase major silverware in Riyadh as the title race intensifies.

Perez names Real Madrid’s ‘best signing’

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Florentino Pérez overlooked Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in favour of one player as the best signing of Real Madrid's modern era.

Los Blancos have signed high-profile players for astronomical fees but they've also brought in players at a lower cost who have made a massive impact.

These signings, regardless of price, have helped the club achieve great success both domestically and internationally.

