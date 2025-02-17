A Ghanaian footballer who allegedly attacked a referee with a stone is facing serious sanctions from the Ghana Football Association

The Ghana FA moved swiftly less than 24 hours after he was caught on video pelting a stone at the match official

Meanwhile, football legend Asamoah Gyan was left frustrated by referees at a Division Two game over the weekend

In a sport built on discipline and respect, incidents of aggression toward match officials threaten the very integrity of the game.

Just weeks after the tragic passing of Asante Kotoko fan Nana Pooley, another disturbing incident has shaken Ghanaian football.

Elmina Sharks player Jay Asamoah Kola has been charged by the GFA for allegedly stoning a referee. Photo credit: @SaddickAdams and @GFA_prosecutor.

Player allegedly assaults referee weeks after Pooley's death

In a shocking display of indiscipline, Jay Asamoah Kola, who represents Elmina Sharks in the Division One League, let his frustration with officiating spiral into an unthinkable act, per Myjoyonline.

Following a heated contest, the player hurled a stone at referee Eso Doh Morrison, sparking an ugly post-match melee.

The incident, captured on video, has been widely condemned and reignited calls for stronger measures to protect referees.

GFA responds with disciplinary action

With growing concerns over player conduct and match official safety, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) wasted no time in addressing the situation.

In an official statement released on X, the governing body confirmed that Asamoah has been charged for breaching section 12(1)(k) of the GFA Disciplinary Code.

"He has until Tuesday, February 18, to respond to the charges," part of the statement read.

If found guilty, the Elmina Sharks player could face a 15-match suspension, a punishment that underscores the GFA’s commitment to maintaining order in the league.

Setting a precedent for player discipline

With the disciplinary process now in motion, the football community eagerly awaits the verdict.

The case presents a crucial test for the GFA’s stance on player misconduct, as many hope the ruling will set a strong precedent to deter similar acts of violence in the future.

While passion fuels the game, unchecked aggression risks damaging its credibility.

The outcome of this case could serve as a defining moment in reinforcing the values of respect and fair play in Ghanaian football.

Asamoah Gyan frustrated by lack of referees

YEN.com.gh also reported another troubling incident in Ghana football, where Asamoah Gyan was visibly frustrated at a Division Two league match that lacked match officials at kickoff.

In a video circulating on social media, the Ghanaian football icon expressed his disappointment as players warmed up with no referees in sight.

The officials had to be contacted by phone before they eventually arrived, further exposing the organisational challenges in Ghanaian football.

