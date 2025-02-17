Ghanaian prospect Hafiz Gariba has secured a move to Spanish giants FC Barcelona

The 18-year-old snubbed a move to other top-tier clubs to complete his dream move to Barca

He becomes the third Ghanaian to join La Blaugrana after David Oduro and Abdul Aziz Issah

FC Barcelona have officially secured the signature of Hafiz Gariba, a highly-rated Ghanaian centre-back who is set to begin his journey with the club immediately.

The young defender, who recently turned 18, has now put pen to paper, committing to the Spanish giants on a three-year deal.

Hafiz Gariba joins Barcelona

This transfer had been in the pipeline for some time, with Barca finalising the agreement but waiting until he reached adulthood to make the move official.

According to Barca Universal, Gariba arrives with a reputation as a physically dominant and tactically astute defender, boasting an impressive ability to anticipate play, recover quickly, and impose himself in duels.

Before making the switch to La Masia, he honed his skills at Escuela Marcet, a youth academy renowned for developing top talents, per Spanish publication SPORT.

His performances at the academy did not go unnoticed, as several top-tier Spanish clubs expressed interest in acquiring his services.

However, Barcelona emerged as his preferred destination, and now, his aspirations have become reality.

The young centre-back follows in the footsteps of David Oduro from Accra Lions and Abdul Aziz Issah from Dreams FC, becoming the third Ghanaian prospect to join the Catalan club within the past year.

What’s next for Hafiz Gariba?

Barcelona’s long-term vision for the defender begins with a crucial developmental phase.

He will initially feature in Juvenil B under Pol Planas, where he will refine his game and adapt to the club’s tactical philosophy.

If he progresses as expected, he could soon earn a promotion to Juliano Belletti’s Juvenil A squad, where he will face stiffer competition and take another step toward elite-level football.

The Catalan side remains committed to strengthening their youth ranks, continuously scouting emerging talents to reinforce both their academy and reserve teams.

In Gariba, they have acquired a prospect with immense potential, and if his trajectory continues upward, he could one day be a key figure in Barcelona’s defensive setup.

Fans react to Gariba's move to Barcelona

@fawogyimiiko wrote:

"I know this guy. Barcelona can stop following Jonathan tah and trust him to fill that position; they won’t regret it."

@yawmagnet predicted:

"He’s gonna be a great footballer 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭Ghana to the whole world!!!"

@Vinzkhid_vhibez chimed in:

"The Future of Barcelona and Ghana black stars is very bright 🔥🤌"

@Kanyegoat22 added:

"Glad to see we're exploring the African market."

David Oduro makes UEFA Youth League debut

YEN.com.gh also reported that David Oduro marked his debut for Barcelona's Under-19 team in the UEFA Youth League against Dinamo Zagreb.

The left-back made history as the first player to move directly from the Ghana Premier League to Barcelona following his transfer from Accra Lions.

In a thrilling encounter, Barcelona secured a 5-4 victory on penalties after a gripping 2-2 draw in regulation time.

