Reason Rayo Vallecano's 'legitimate goal' against Barcelona was chopped off by VAR
Rivals will believe that Rayo Vallecano are being robbed blind against Barcelona after their seemingly legitimate goal was chopped off by VAR for offside.
At first glance, it's clear that the Rayo goalscorer was onside.
However, VAR explained that an offside player participates in the play by blocking off Inigo Martinez.
So although Rayo's goal looks legitimate, it was actually not by the rules of the game.
More to follow soon...
Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@sportsbrief.com.