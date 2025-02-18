Ibrahim Osman's Feyenoord delivered a huge upset in the UEFA Champions League as they knocked out AC Milan

The Dutch side secured qualification to the round of 16 at the expense of the seven-time European champions with a 2-1 aggregate scoreline

This is the first time Feyenoord have made it to the last-16 stage in Europe's premier club competition in the last five decades

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Dutch giants Feyenoord pulled off a stunning upset, eliminating AC Milan from the UEFA Champions League play-offs with a resilient performance.

Holding a slender 1-0 advantage from the first leg, the Eredivisie side sealed progression with a 2-1 aggregate victory, thanks to Julian Carranza’s decisive goal in the second half.

Ibrahim Osman was an unused substitute as Feyenoord stunned AC Milan to secure qualification to the last-16 of the UEFA Champions League. Photos by NurPhoto and ANP.

Source: Getty Images

Ibrahim Osman's Feyenoord pull major UCL upset in Milan

Despite Feyenoord’s triumph, it was the seven-time European champions who struck first at the San Siro.

Santiago Giménez wasted no time, breaking the deadlock with a close-range header in the early stages.

Theo Hernández nearly doubled the lead but failed to capitalise on a golden opportunity, a miss that would later haunt the Italian club.

The night went from bad to worse for Stefano Pioli’s men as Hernández received his marching orders after picking up a second yellow card in the 51st minute.

Down to ten men, Milan continued to push forward, showing urgency in attack, but Feyenoord capitalised on their numerical advantage.

Carranza delivers the knockout blow

Against the run of play, Carranza rose highest to head home the equaliser, shifting momentum in favour of the visitors.

Milan responded with a wave of attacking substitutions, but Pascal Bosschaart’s side remained resolute at the back, frustrating their opponents.

Despite relentless pressure, the Rossoneri failed to find a way through, allowing Feyenoord to hold firm and book their place in the next round.

This remarkable achievement marks the first time in 50 years that Feyenoord have reached the Champions League Round of 16, per Flashscore.

Ibrahim Osman’s role in Feyenoord’s historic feat

While the team celebrated a monumental result, Ibrahim Osman played no part in the second-leg showdown, remaining an unused substitute.

However, the 20-year-old Ghanaian can take pride in his brief cameo in the first-leg victory, where he featured for 12 minutes.

Now, the talented forward shifts focus to domestic action, as Feyenoord look to extend their four-game unbeaten streak when they take on Almere City in the Eredivisie on Saturday, February 22.

Per Transfermarkt, Osman has accumulated 23 appearances across all competitions this season, including six outings in the Champions League.

Though he may not have featured in the decisive fixture, his contributions remain vital as Feyenoord continue their impressive campaign on both domestic and European fronts.

Ibrahim Osman stars for Feyenoord in Eredivisie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Osman delivered a stellar performance for Feyenoord in the Eredivisie.

The Ghanaian forward scored and provided two assists in Feyenoord’s dominant 5-1 victory over Go Ahead Eagles on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

His outstanding display earned him a well-deserved spot in the Team of the Week.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh