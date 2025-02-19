Code Micky lamented bitterly about his misfortune from Tuesday's round of UEFA Champions League games

The popular content creator lashed out at Atalanta and AC Milan, especially for causing him 'chest pains'

His hilarious breakdown of the UCL games despite his misery sparked mixed reactions from online users

Popular content creator and tipster, Cody Micky, found himself at the receiving end of heartbreak after a string of unexpected results in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, February 18.

Known for his hilarious takes and signature betting insights, Micky has never shied away from sharing his predictions with fans. However, this time, fate had other plans.

Code Micky lashed out at AC Milan and Atalanta for 'destroying' his bet slips. Photo credit: Marco Luzzani/Getty, @code_micky/X and Isabella Bonotto/Getty.

Code Micky fumes as Atalanta and other big sides collapse in Champions League

One of his biggest disappointments came from Atalanta, the reigning Europa League champions, who were expected to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit against Club Brugge.

With an impressive home record and attacking prowess, the Italian side seemed primed for a comeback.

Instead, the Bergamo outfit crumbled, conceding three first-half goals in a disastrous opening 45 minutes, France24 reports.

Despite Ademola Lookman’s best efforts, Atalanta failed to salvage the tie, crashing out with a 5-2 aggregate defeat.

Frustrated by the result, Micky didn’t hold back, going as far as branding Gian Piero Gasperini’s men as “the worst team in the world.”

AC Milan and Bayern Munich add to Code Micky's misery

Elsewhere in Italy, another of his picks, AC Milan, suffered a similar fate at the San Siro.

The seven-time European champions, tasked with overturning a 1-0 loss from the first leg, could only manage a 1-1 draw against Feyenoord, sealing their shocking exit from the tournament, as noted by Flashscore.

To compound Micky’s frustrations, Bayern Munich, despite progressing to the next round, couldn’t secure a commanding victory.

Celtic took a surprise lead through Nicolas-Gerrit Kühn, before Alphonso Davies saved the Bavarians with an equalizer, ensuring a 1-1 draw.

Code Micky’s viral meltdown sparks reactions

With all these outcomes working against him, the popular tipster wasted no time crafting hilarious content to lament his misfortunes.

His dramatic meltdown, shared across social media, sparked a wave of reactions on X (formerly Twitter), with fans finding amusement in his distress.

@Kelvin_Janviah shared in the sentiments of Code but was optimistic:

"😂😂 These same teams damaged us last week. We go blow morrow ✌️"

@Dawson_Blaud, a heartbroken user, advised:

"We have to stop betting chale 😂😂😂😂"

@David_dela07 teased:

"Dem chop you oo 😂😂😂"

@Bra_Baffour chimed in:

"The sweat wey he dey sweat sef says all 😂😂😂"

@EdmundVuvor concluded:

"😂😂😂 Code dey worry oo. My stomach 😂😂😂😂😂. The thing be serious oo see how he dey sweat 😂😂😭😭"

Despite the betting woes, Micky remains a fan-favourite, proving once again why his content keeps audiences entertained—even in moments of personal defeat.

Ibrahim Osman's Feyenoord taste UCL glory

YEN.com.gh also reported that while Code Micky endured disappointment, Ibrahim Osman had reason to celebrate as his Feyenoord side progressed to the next round of the Champions League.

The Dutch club pulled off a stunning upset by eliminating AC Milan, sealing qualification to the round of 16 with a 2-1 aggregate victory.

This marks Feyenoord's first appearance in the last 16 of Europe's premier club competition in nearly 50 years.

