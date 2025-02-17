Legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazario has named the worst footballer he has played with

The iconic forward known as El Fenómeno for his bewitching set of skills did not hold back in naming the weakest player of his era

R9 played for FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid, among a host of other big clubs, before retiring in 2011

Ronaldo Nazario, revered as one of football’s greatest-ever strikers, shared the pitch with an array of elite talents throughout his illustrious career.

From dazzling alongside Rivaldo and Ronaldinho with Brazil to spearheading Barcelona’s attack and later becoming a central figure in Real Madrid’s Galáctico era, the Brazilian icon played alongside some of the sport’s most gifted stars.

However, not every teammate lived up to the lofty standards set by "El Fenómeno."

While fans fondly recall his telepathic partnerships with Zidane, Figo, and Roberto Carlos, it turns out that one former colleague left a particularly poor impression on him.

Ronaldo names the worst teammate of his career

In a refreshingly candid moment, Ronaldo did not hold back when asked about the weakest player he had ever shared a dressing room with. His answer? Thomas Gravesen.

"Worst player I’ve ever played with? Gravesen. He was a really nice person, but he was very bad at football," Ronaldo revealed in an interview with Romario, as quoted by MadridXtra on X.

The revelation sent shockwaves across the football community, sparking debates among fans and prompting discussions about the Danish midfielder’s time at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The Gravesen conundrum at Real Madrid

Gravesen’s arrival at Real Madrid in 2005 raised eyebrows from the start.

Signed from Everton as a midfield enforcer, the Dane was expected to provide defensive solidity following the departure of Claude Makélélé, per The Athletic.

However, his physical approach and erratic playing style often seemed out of place in a team built on technical brilliance.

His combative nature made him a disruptive presence in training sessions, with reports of heated clashes with teammates.

Despite his efforts, he never truly fit into Madrid’s tactical setup, further fueling criticisms of his signing.

Fan react to Ronaldo’s brutal honesty about Gravensen

Ronaldo’s remarks ignited passionate responses, with football enthusiasts taking to social media to share their thoughts:

@DIAMONDDGREAT wrote:

"Gravesen said it himself that he’s not good at football."

@dellyabbey boldly claimed:

"Real Madrid made some transfer mistakes after Makélélé left, Gravesen is one of them. He was very awful."

@abanga_philemon quizzed while slamming Gravensen:

"How did Madrid even sign this fraud guy? No skill. No nothing."

@Rabisaed1 concluded:

"Gravesen was nice but very bad at football."

Thomas Gravensen: A harsh but honest assessment?

While Gravesen’s commitment was never in doubt, his technical limitations were glaring in a squad filled with maestros like Zidane and Beckham.

Ronaldo’s blunt assessment may seem harsh, but it echoes the sentiments of many who witnessed the Dane’s brief and turbulent stint at Madrid.

Ronaldo expresses his presidential ambitions

YEN.com.gh also reported that Ronaldo has expressed his ambition to become the next president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

The former Real Madrid and Barcelona star has been active in football administration since retiring from the game.

Reports suggest that if elected, he plans to appoint Pep Guardiola as the head coach of the Brazilian national team.

