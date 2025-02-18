Nicky Hayen announced himself to the world as one of the best coaches in the world as his Club Brugge side beat Atalanta in the Champions League

The 44-year-old is highly rated in Belgium and even clinched the best coach prize in his native country ahead of Vincent Kompany

But one thing that makes him unique is his special pre-match ritual, which has caught the attention of many

Club Brugge manager Nicky Hayen has an unconventional pre-match routine—one deeply personal yet spiritually uplifting.

Before every game, he speaks to his late mother, a ritual he believes brings him strength.

As Brugge prepared to defend their 2-1 first-leg advantage against Atalanta in the Champions League playoff, the 44-year-old reaffirmed his commitment to the practice, seeing it as more than mere superstition.

Hayen talks to his dead mother: A ritual rooted in faith and inspiration

Speaking at a Monday press conference, Hayen opened up about the significance of his routine, reflecting on how it has shaped his approach to coaching.

"Before the match, I always talk to my mother, who passed away four years ago, much too early," he revealed, as quoted by ESPN.

"Last year before the [Belgian league] playoffs, I told her we wanted to do something crazy, and in the end, winning the title was the result."

When asked if he considers himself deeply religious, he offered a nuanced response:

"No, but I do feel that it is something for me. I must believe there is something."

His belief was once again put to the test as Brugge faced a daunting challenge—keeping the reigning Europa League champions at bay to secure a place in the Champions League round of 16.

Nicky Hayen's Club Brugge stuns Atalanta

With the pressure at its peak, Hayen’s side delivered a performance that left the Italian giants stunned.

Rather than sitting back to defend their aggregate lead, Brugge unleashed an attacking masterclass, effectively ending the contest before halftime.

Chemsdine Talbi wasted no time, breaking the deadlock within three minutes.

Before the half-hour mark, the Belgian forward struck again, doubling the visitors' advantage.

Moments before the break, Ferran Jutglà, a former Barcelona attacker, added a third, ensuring Brugge were in complete control.

Ademola Lookman's effort proves futile against Hayen

Atalanta, desperate for a response, threw everything forward in the second half.

Ademola Lookman, who just returned from injury, provided a glimmer of hope, pulling one back.

However, his missed penalty and a disallowed goal only compounded the frustration for the hosts.

Brugge remained resolute, securing a 3-1 victory on the night and progressing 5-2 on aggregate, per Flashscore.

Nicky Hayen: A coach redefining Brugge’s identity

For Hayen, this triumph was yet another chapter in an incredible coaching journey.

Having taken charge on an interim basis in March last year, he orchestrated a remarkable turnaround, leading Brugge to the Belgian league title.

His success earned him a permanent contract in June, and he has since propelled the club into the Champions League group stage while keeping them in contention for domestic honours.

This latest achievement reinforces his growing reputation—not just as a tactically astute manager but as a leader whose belief, resilience, and spiritual connection continue to inspire those around him.

