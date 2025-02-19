Lionel Messi's Youngest Son Scores Spectacular Solo Goal for Inter Miami Academy

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is gearing up for the 2025 MLS season as Inter Miami’s key player

He recently watched his sons celebrate trophy wins with the club’s academy teams

The young Messis are showing promise as they aim to follow in their father’s legendary footsteps

Lionel Messi’s son, Ciro, has gone viral after scoring a breathtaking solo goal that mirrors his father’s legendary 2007 strike against Getafe.

The young talent is already proving to be a chip off the old block, playing as part of Inter Miami’s academy system.

Meanwhile, Messi Sr. continues to shine for Inter Miami’s first team and is preparing for the 2025 MLS season as the league’s reigning MVP.

His sons, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro, are also showing great promise at the youth level, following in their father’s illustrious footsteps.

All three Messi children recently celebrated success at the Weston Cup tournament in Florida, with Ciro delivering a standout moment. He stood out as a key player for his age group, delivering a remarkable goal that grabbed attention.

He dribbled from his own half, weaving past defenders before coolly slotting the ball into the net—reminiscent of his father’s iconic solo effort for Barcelona.

Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, were present to witness Ciro’s brilliant goal firsthand.

What's next for Messi?

While his son makes headlines in the academy, Messi Sr. is set to return to competitive action on Wednesday, braving freezing temperatures in Kansas City as Inter Miami faces Sporting KC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

