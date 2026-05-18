Benjamin Asare has delivered a bold message to Harry Kane and other top international attackers he is set to face ahead of the 2026 World Cup

The 33-year-old shot-stopper could become the first locally based goalkeeper to feature for Ghana at the global showpiece

He will get an early test of his credentials when the Black Stars face World Cup co-hosts Mexico in an upcoming friendly

Benjamin Asare has delivered a calm but confident message to the world’s top forwards ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including England captain Harry Kane.

The Ghanaian goalkeeper, who is expected to play a key role for the Black Stars at the global showpiece, says he is not intimidated by the prospect of facing elite strikers on football’s biggest stage.

Benjamin Asare sends a brave message to Harry Kane and other elite strikers ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto and Michael Regan - The FA.

Source: Getty Images

Asare sends bold message to Kane, others

Asare, still early in his international journey, insists outside noise and pressure will not shake his focus as he continues to establish himself at the top level.

Speaking in an interview with 3Sports, he brushed off criticism and expectations with a steady mindset.

“They say it always, but it’s their opinion. The moment you reach this level, people will say a lot of things,” he said.

Despite his strong ethos, the 33-year-old acknowledged the quality of attackers he may face at the World Cup but stressed that even the best goalkeepers in the world concede goals.

“Although by God’s grace I’ve reached this level, some of these players also play against top goalkeepers, who even concede. So how much more me, now making strides thanks to God,” Asare explained.

He made it clear that fear has no place in his thought process, adding that simply reaching this stage already represents a major personal milestone.

“No, it doesn’t bother me; it rather encourages me because not everyone makes it to this level,” he said.

Beyond personal ambition, the Hearts of Oak custodian is driven by a bigger mission — to raise the profile of Ghanaian and African goalkeepers on the global stage while also achieving success for his family.

“Personally, I’m okay and focused on my career. I want to get a good standing in the world so that this Ghanaian or African goalkeeper is very good. Or get a big achievement for myself and family,” he added.

Benjamin Asare pulls off a diving save during Ghana's 2-1 defeat to Germany in a pre-World Cup match on March 30, 2026. Photo by Thomas Kienzle.

Source: Getty Images

Analysing Asare's form vs bold message

While some may view his confidence as bold, Asare’s performances in goal continue to back up his words.

Since making his Black Stars debut against Chad in a 2026 World Cup qualifier on March 21, 2025, he has recorded five clean sheets in nine appearances, according to Transfermarkt data.

He has also impressed in matches against stronger opposition such as South Korea, where he saved a penalty from Wolves forward Hwang Hee-Chan.

Watch Asare's penalty save, as shared on X:

Earlier this year, Asare was not overwhelmed in a tough outing against Germany, showcasing his growing reputation on the international stage.

According to data from Flashscore, he made four key saves and prevented 0.24 expected goals from an xG of 2.25 in the international friendly match, despite Ghana slipping to a 2-1 defeat.

Watch Asare's display vs Germany, as shared on YouTube:

While Asare's numbers are decent, he has to be in top shape when the World Cup kicks off in June. He will face the likes of Harry Kane and Ollie Watkins from England.

Andrej Kramarić, Ivan Perišić, and Ante Budimir from Croatia. As well as José Fajardo, Ismael Díaz, Eduardo Guerrero, and Cecilio Waterman from Panama.

Asare set to make history at WC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Benjamin Asare could make history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup if selected while still playing for Hearts of Oak.

Asare would become the first locally based goalkeeper to feature in a World Cup match for Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh