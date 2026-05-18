Paris Saint-Germain staff reportedly believe Ousmane Dembélé has avoided a serious injury despite concerns ahead of the Champions League final

Dembélé was forced off after just 27 minutes against Paris FC and immediately headed down the tunnel, creating fears among PSG supporters

Luis Enrique and reports from France both suggested the issue could simply be fatigue or a precautionary measure before the Arsenal clash

Paris Saint-Germain are sweating on the fitness of Ousmane Dembele ahead of their UEFA Champions League final clash against Arsenal later this month.

The French champions endured a major scare during their 2-1 defeat to local rivals Paris FC on the final day of the Ligue 1 season.

Paris Saint-Germain Staff Share Verdict on Major Injury Scare Before Arsenal Final

Source: Getty Images

Despite already wrapping up the league title, manager Luis Enrique selected a strong lineup for the derby encounter, even with the Champions League final approaching.

That decision appeared risky when attacking star Dembélé picked up an early issue and was forced off after just 27 minutes.

The France international showed signs of discomfort and headed directly down the tunnel for treatment after being replaced by Gonçalo Ramos.

With less than two weeks remaining before PSG face Arsenal in the Champions League final, his substitution immediately raised concerns among supporters.

The true extent of the issue is expected to become clearer following medical assessments in the coming days, although early indications suggest PSG staff are not fearing a major setback.

Latest update on Dembélé's injury

Speaking after the defeat, Enrique remained cautious and provided only a limited update, with additional tests expected to take place on Monday.

"I think it's just fatigue," Enrique said during his post-match press conference. "What we're saying today is just speculation, but I don't think it's anything serious, and there are still two weeks left."

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano later shared reports emerging from France suggesting the injury concern was not considered serious.

Romano posted:

"UPDATE: Paris Saint-Germain staff believe Ousmane Dembélé's injury suffered today is NOT SERIOUS."

"Dembélé left the pitch in pain, but RMC Sport reveals PSG consider it only a precaution ahead of the UCL Final. Tests will follow to make sure the situation is under control."

The 29-year-old has scored 19 goals and registered 11 assists across all competitions this season and is expected to be a key figure for France at this summer’s World Cup.

Dembélé was also recently named Ligue 1 Player of the Season for a second consecutive year and is expected to push hard to be available against Arsenal.

PSG do not play another match before the Champions League final on May 30.

Arsenal, meanwhile, still have Premier League fixtures against Burnley and Crystal Palace before the European showpiece.

Mikel Arteta’s side could even seal the Premier League title in midweek if Manchester City fail to beat AFC Bournemouth, potentially allowing the Arsenal manager to rotate heavily for the final weekend.

PSG superstar Ousmane Dembele is an injury doubt for the Champions League final against Arsenal. Photo: Franco Arland.

Source: Getty Images

Luis Enrique hits back at Dembele

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Luis Enrique has publicly dismissed Ousmane Dembele’s post-match criticism following the club’s surprising 3-1 defeat to Rennes .

Ballon d’Or winner Dembele had been outspoken after the match, calling out his teammates for lacking desire and urging them to prioritise the club over individual interests if they want to secure trophies.

Source: YEN.com.gh