Sara Pownall, a Border Management Consultant working with the UK Foreign Office, has warned Ghanaian visa applicants against submitting false documents

Pownall warned that submitting false financial records could result in visa rejection and bans of up to 10 years from entering the United Kingdom

Many social media users welcomed the warning, describing it as an important lesson for people seeking travel opportunities abroad

Sara Pownall, a Border Management Consultant working on behalf of the UK Foreign Office, has issued a strong warning to Ghanaians seeking visas to travel to the United Kingdom.

She has cautioned applicants against submitting false financial documents during the application process.

According to her, one of the most common mistakes leading to visa refusal and long-term bans is the use of fake or recycled bank statements by some visa agents handling applications on behalf of clients.

UK visa application documents being reviewed as authorities stress the importance of accuracy and authenticity in financial records. Photo credit: Angalou/Getty Images, ShillonServices/TikTok

Source: UGC

Speaking on the issue, Sara Pownall explained that UK immigration authorities pay close attention to the details and supporting documents submitted during visa applications.

The UK immigration expert alleged that some visa agents repeatedly use the same bank statement for multiple applicants over several years, changing only the names before attaching the documents to different applications.

According to her, many unsuspecting applicants fall victim to these practices without fully understanding the serious consequences involved.

She stressed that such actions could immediately lead to visa rejection and potentially attract a ban of up to 10 years from entering the United Kingdom.

UK authorities conduct strict verification checks

Pownall further explained that UK immigration officials carry out extensive background checks and document verification processes before making final decisions on applications.

She stated that authorities often contact banks directly to verify the authenticity of financial documents submitted by applicants.

According to her, any inconsistencies, false information or contradictory details discovered during these checks are treated very seriously by UK immigration authorities.

“This is one of the fastest ways to get refused and banned,” she cautioned while advising applicants to avoid shortcuts and fraudulent documentation.

Advice to Ghanaian visa applicants

The border management consultant urged Ghanaian visa applicants to personally verify all documents submitted on their behalf, especially when using agents or third-party consultants.

Sara Pownall works closely with stakeholders to ensure proper visa application standards are maintained. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

She encouraged individuals to ensure that every financial detail, bank statement and supporting document provided during the application process is genuine and accurate.

According to her, honesty and transparency remain critical factors in securing a successful visa outcome.

Growing concerns over visa fraud

Her comments have sparked discussions online, particularly among young Ghanaians hoping to travel abroad for studies, work or tourism opportunities.

The warning also highlights growing concerns surrounding visa fraud and the activities of unlicensed agents who allegedly exploit desperate applicants with false promises and fraudulent documentation.

As interest in UK travel opportunities continues to rise among Ghanaians, many social media users have welcomed the warning, describing it as an important reminder for applicants to protect themselves from avoidable mistakes that could affect their future travel opportunities.

Watch the TikTok video here:

UK suspends study visa for four countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK suspended visas for applicants from four countries looking to study abroad on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

In a statement, the UK government named the countries and shared the reason behind their exclusion from the study visa category.

Source: YEN.com.gh