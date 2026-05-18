A lawyer and aide to former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has raised alarm over the welfare of Abronye DC while in custody

He claims Abronye has allegedly been denied food and regular access to family and legal counsel

The concerns come after Abronye was remanded by the Accra High Court for two weeks’ for allegedly threatening a judge

A lawyer and aide to former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kwesi Botchway Jnr, has raised concerns over the welfare of the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, following his detention.

In a Facebook post on Monday, May 18, 2026, Kwesi Botchway Jnr said he received an urgent call from Abronye’s wife alleging that her husband’s health condition had “deteriorated significantly” while in custody.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's aide, Kwesi Botchway Jnr, raises concerns over the treatment of Kwame Baffoe, aka bronye DC, in custody. Photo credit: Kwesi Botchway Jnr & Kwame Baffoe/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

He further claimed that she was only granted access to her husband on Thursday, after reportedly being denied visitation since Wednesday.

According to him, the wife also alleged that Abronye DC has not eaten or taken his prescribed medicine since his detention.

He noted that the NPP official had travelled outside the jurisdiction prior to his arrest in search of medical care.

"Let’s pray for Abronye. I’ve just received a “distress” call from his wife. She tells me his condition has deteriorated significantly. She also informs me that, she was only granted access to him yesterday after being denied since Wednesday," he wrote

"She confirms that, Abronye has neither eaten nor taken his medications since his detention. It should be noted that, prior to his detention, he travelled out of the jurisdiction to seek medical care," he added.

Abronye DC allegedly delayed access to family

Kwesi Botchway Jnr expressed concern over what he described as delays in granting access to legal counsel, family members, food and medical care, arguing that such conditions could amount to “torture” if confirmed.

The young lawyer also questioned why Abronye’s legal team had not yet received the record of proceedings, despite formally requesting it on the day of his detention.

He further suggested that authorities could face consequences should anything happen to Abronye DC, adding that the matter required urgent attention due to its seriousness.

Kwame Baffoe, who is the NPP’s Bono Regional Chairman, was reportedly arrested and subsequently remanded for two weeks’ by the Accra High Court on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, for allegedly threatening a judge.

"Despite today being my birthday, I am compelled to post this due to the gravity of her account and the urgency of the situation. Denying accused persons access to legal counsel, family, food and medical care is nothing but torture!" he stated.

"It’s also concerning that Abronye’s legal team has still not received the record of proceedings, despite formally requesting it on the day of his detention. Is the Government in the position to face the consequences if anything happens to Abronye?" he questioned.

Read the Facebook post below:

Abronye's health takes a turn

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abronye DC had been flown abroad for urgent medical treatment.

Reports indicated that his health deteriorated sharply after his arrest over comments about a judge.

Abronye DC had a history of confrontations with local law enforcement due to his sharp political comments.

Source: YEN.com.gh