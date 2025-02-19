Black Stars forward Abdul Majeed Waris has finished the building of a school and mosque in Tamale

The former FC Nantes and BK Hacken player completed the project as part of his philantropic work

Waris, who played for the Black Stars at the 2014 World Cup, is currently without a club since leaving Anothosis

Ghanaian footballer Abdul Majeed Waris has completed a mosque and a school building for the people of his hometown few days to the start of the month of Ramadan.

Ramadan is the Islamic holy month, where Muslims across the world observe fasting and prayers to Allah.

Waris began the dual progress some years ago as one of his ways of giving back to the society.

Majeed Waris completes building of school and mosque in Tamale. Photo: Alex Livesey Twitter/ @Warisgh10.

Source: Getty Images

In a video shared on social media, the unattached striker shared the beautiful interior of the building, thanking God for the successful completion of both projects.

"Alhamdulillah after sometime the next face of the mosque and the school is completed. Onto the next one," he posted on X.

The former FC Porto striker has been without a club since leaving Greek club Anorthosis in July 2024.

Waris has played for several clubs in Europe, including Valenciennes, Lorient, FC Nantes and Strasbourg in France and BK Hacken in Sweden.

However, after15 years in Europe, the 33-year-old is yet to announce his next move.

It is unclear if he will continue playing football or switch to management.

The Right to Dream Academy played 32 times for the Black Stars of Ghana, scoring four goals, per Transfermarkt. He was part of the Black Stars team at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Waris reacts to AFCON failure

The former Nantes striker has described the Black Stars Africa Cup of Nations failure as a shame.

For the first time in 20 years, the four-time African champions will not be at the continent's flagship tournament.

He said, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet:

"I would say it's a shame to all of us. I feel like something needs to be done. I think everyone is hurt.

"When you see the countries arriving for the tournament, and the joy it brings, that's when the country will start to feel it more."

FC Basel makes jersey donation to Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Swiss giants, FC Basel have sent 55 boxes of sports kits to Ghana to be distributed to young footballers across the country.

The sports items shipped to Ghana includes the club's jerseys, tracksuit and football shorts.

The kits were received by young football agent and scout Daniel Boifio Jr, who will proceed to share them among youth teams across the nation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh