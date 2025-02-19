The Black Queens players have arrived in Casablanca, Morocco, ahead of their international friendly against the Atlas Lionesses

The Black Queens are preparing ahead of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations which will be held in Morocco later this year

Ghana has been drawn in Group C of the competition alongside current champions South Africa

Players of the senior women's national team, the Black Queens, have joined Excellent social media dance challenge.

The challenge which comes off the hit record by Ghanaian musicians Kelvyn Boy and Kojo Blaq has been trending on social media, with several stars including Asamoah Gyan jamming to the second.

The latest to join were Black Queens players led by striker Doris Boaduwaa ahead of their international assignment in Morocco.

Black Queens display dance skills ahead of Morocco friendly. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaWNT.

In a video shared on social media, the players danced in sequence while singing to the melodious tune.

Boaduwaa and her teammates are preparing for the international friendly against Morocco on Thursday in Casablanca.

The team is meeting for the first time since the appointment of Swedish coach Kim Lars Björkegren.

Ghana is making a return to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations after a six-year absence.

The Black Queens have been drawn in a tough group alongside champions South Africa, Mali and Tanzania. The tournament will be held in Morocco in five months time.

Josephine Bonsu confident ahead of friendly

New Black Queens winger Josephine Afua Bonsu remains confident ahead of the friendly encounter against Morocco.

The 25-year-old Carl Zeiss Jana player also expressed optimism ahead of the 2025 Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

She said, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet:

"It's feels great. First, I have I have to say, I am beyond grateful for being selected to be part of the squad for this camp. The ladies, the Queens made it easy for me, took me like a family even though I came straight from Germany.

"I think the training sessions, we needed some minutes, like also with the pitch and everything, it went very well. Everybody brings in different qualities and I am really looking forward to the match against Morocco on Thursday because I think we can really do a lot," she added.

Black Queens face Morocco in friendly

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Queens of Ghana will engage their Moroccan counterparts in an international friendly as part of preparations ahead of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations later this year.

The team's preparations was hampered following the news of the departure of former coach Nora Hauptle.

However, the Ghana Football Association quickly replaced the Swiss trainer with Swedish coach Kim Lars Björkegren.

