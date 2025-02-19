Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey's daughter Alaia spent time at a beautiful lake with her mother

The Ghana international and model Janine Mackson welcomed their first child together last year

The former Atletico Madrid player has been linked with a move to Spanish giants Barcelona ahead of the summer window

Thomas Partey's daughter Alaia visited the lake for the first time as she begin to take her first steps.

The toddler, who was born last year to the Ghanaian footballer and his girlfriend Janine Mackson, is yet to celebrate her first birthday.

Thomas Partey's daughter visits lake for the first time. Photo: Aitor Alcaide Instagram/@janineomi.

However, in photos shared on social media, the toddler has started walking and has visited some popular places.

In a photo shared on the Instagram Story of Ms Mackson, Alaia was spotted at a lake as she take a good view of the serene environment.

It is unclear if her father was with her at the lake, as her mother was the one who shared the photo.

Partey and his Arsenal teammate are preparing for their Premier League game on Saturday against West Ham United.

The 31-year-old is hoping to help the Gunners end their 21-year English Premier League title drought. This season, the former Atletico Madrid player has scored three goals and delivered two assists in 24 games for Arsenal.

His goal against Manchester City proved important as the Gunners thumped the champions a fortnight ago.

Arsenal are also through to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League after finish in the top 8 of the league format.

Partey linked with Barcelona move

The Ghanaian midfielder has been linked with a return to Spain to join Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Partey has four months left on his current Arsenal deal with the Gunners yet to offer an extension to the player.

Barcelona are hoping to take advantage of the London club's inactivity to sign the experienced player on a free transfer.

He is seen as the right man to hold that Barcelona midfield together following struggles since Sergio Bosquets' departure.

Arsenal stars back Partey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey received support from his Arsenal teammates William Saliba, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber following his post after the game against Leicester City.

The 31-year-old endured a difficult game and was replaced after 75 minutes as Arsenal left it late to beat the Foxes.

A late brace from second half substitute Mikel Merna handed the Gunners an important away win.

