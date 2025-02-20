One of Real Madrid's 'Fantastic Four' players has been singled out for high praise by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry

The quartet comprising Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, Bellingham and Rodrygo shone as Madrid beat Man City in the Champions League

They will now turn their attention to La Liga action when Los Blancos play host to Girona on Sunday, February 23

Thierry Henry has showered praise on Rodrygo de Goes following Real Madrid’s emphatic UEFA Champions League playoff victory over Manchester City.

While Kylian Mbappé stole the headlines with a stunning hat-trick, the French legend highlighted the crucial yet often-overlooked contributions of the Brazilian forward.

Rodrygo's unheralded brilliance for Real Madrid

Madrid secured a dominant 6-3 aggregate win against Pep Guardiola’s side, and Rodrygo’s all-action display played a pivotal role in the result.

Despite not getting on the scoresheet, his influence was undeniable. Across the 90 minutes, he delivered three key passes—including the assist for Mbappe’s second goal—won nine ground duels, edged out an opponent in an aerial contest, and registered four tackles to cap off an impressive shift.

His performance earned him an 8.2 Sofascore rating, second only to the hat-trick hero.

Rodrygo: Henry lavishes praise on Madrid's unsung hero

Henry, captivated by the 24-year-old’s performance, was quick to highlight his impact.

“Can you talk about Rodrygo? Because nobody talks about him. He's great. His skills. And he does it for the team,” the French football icon remarked.

While on punditry duty, Henry shared a post-match discussion with Jude Bellingham, who echoed his sentiments.

The English midfielder went as far as labelling Rodrygo the "most talented" player in Madrid’s squad.

Henry, equally impressed, emphasised the Brazilian’s work ethic, adding:

“Rodrygo… this guy, people don’t talk about it but the work he does for his team and his ability…” as quoted by MadridXtra on X.

Rodrygo reflects on his performance vs Man City

Following the triumph, Rodrygo reflected on Madrid’s qualification for the Champions League round of 16.

“It was potentially the best night of the season so far against a very tough side, who we've battled it out with over recent years. We were the better side over both legs and deserve to go through,” he told reporters as cited by Tribuna.

The synergy between Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, Mbappe, and Bellingham is gaining recognition among fans, with the quartet being dubbed ‘The Fantastic Four.’

What’s next for Rodrygo and Real Madrid?

With their European campaign temporarily on hold, Real Madrid shifts focus to La Liga, where they will host Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, February 23.

Before that, anticipation builds as they await the Champions League round-of-16 draw, with potential matchups against city rivals Atletico Madrid or German champions Bayer Leverkusen, managed by club legend Xabi Alonso.

Rodrygo addresses tension with Mbappe and co.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Rodrygo had spoken out regarding speculation about tensions with Mbappé, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham.

Rumours had suggested the Brazilian felt sidelined since Mbappé’s arrival, sparking concerns of unrest within the Real Madrid squad.

