Lamine Yamal has finally addressed swirling rumours of a potential transfer to Real Madrid

The Barcelona sensation in his response sent a clear message about where his allegiance lies

Should Yamal cross the El Clasico divide, he will not be the first player to move directly from Barca to Madrid

Transfer rumours are an inevitable part of football, especially when it comes to young stars making waves on the biggest stage.

One name that frequently finds itself at the heart of speculation is Lamine Yamal, the Barcelona prodigy whose performances for both club and country have captivated fans.

With Real Madrid constantly scouting the best-emerging talents, whispers of a potential switch have been circulating for months.

The speculation intensified when sections of Los Blancos' fanbase were spotted wearing club jerseys bearing Yamal’s name.

Naturally, this fuelled debates over whether the teenage sensation could ever cross the divide and follow in the footsteps of a select few who have played for both Spanish giants.

However, just as the chatter reached its peak, Yamal himself stepped in to end the discussions once and for all.

Lamine Yamal breaks his silence about joining Real Madrid

The 17-year-old issued a firm and unequivocal statement, making his stance crystal clear.

"Real Madrid move one day? No way. No chance. Impossible," he told Mundo Deportivo, as cited by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on X. "Real Madrid, no," he added, leaving no room for doubt.

While the young winger’s unwavering commitment to Barça has reassured supporters, history has shown that loyalty in football can be fleeting.

If circumstances ever changed, Yamal wouldn’t be the first player to wear both jerseys.

Players who have moved from Barcelona to Real Madrid

The most infamous transfer between the two rivals remains Luis Figo’s shocking move in 2000, as noted by The Guardian.

At the peak of his career, the Portuguese maestro left Camp Nou to become the world’s most expensive player, signing for Real Madrid in a deal that sent shockwaves through the footballing world.

Winning the Ballon d’Or shortly after swapping Catalonia for the Spanish capital only deepened the wounds, cementing his status as a villain in the eyes of Culés to this day.

Another high-profile defection came in the aftermath of the 1994 World Cup when Danish playmaker Michael Laudrup switched allegiances.

His move was instantly justified, as he helped Real Madrid capture the 1995 La Liga title, per SuperSport.

The triumph made him the only player to win the Spanish league five times in a row while playing for both clubs—a record that still stands.

Would Yamal follow in the footsteps of Figo?

For Barcelona supporters, Yamal represents the future—a homegrown talent poised to lead the club for years to come.

Any suggestion of him following in the footsteps of Figo or Laudrup would be met with fierce resistance.

Given his emphatic rejection of a move to Madrid, it appears that for now, Barça fans have nothing to worry about.

However, football has a way of rewriting even the most certain of narratives.

Time will tell if Yamal’s loyalty stands the test of his career, but for now, his heart beats firmly for the Blaugrana.

