Ruben Amorim's tenure as head coach of Manchester United has come under serious scrutiny following a string of poor results

Since replacing Erik ten Hag, Amorim has won nine, drawn three and lost nine as United boss, giving him a win rate of 43 per cent

His poor statistics have led to rumours, with two top coaches, including Zinedine Zidane, being tipped as one of his potential replacements

The managerial role at Manchester United has been one of the most scrutinised positions in world football since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.

With expectations soaring and every result placed under a microscope, speculation surrounding the club’s next move is never far away.

Rúben Amorim, the latest man tasked with reviving the Red Devils, finds himself under immense pressure following a disastrous run of form.

Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Tottenham marked United’s eighth loss since the Portuguese coach took over from Erik ten Hag, per Goal.

According to the Daily Mail, unrest is beginning to surface within the dressing room, with some players reportedly losing confidence in Amorim’s 3-4-3 setup.

The belief among certain squad members is that United’s rare victories under his tenure owe more to fortune than tactical ingenuity.

With frustrations mounting, the fanbase remains divided—some urging patience, others calling for immediate change.

Zidane and one other coach tipped as Amorim's replacement

Amidst the uncertainty, two high-profile managers have been linked to the role, both possessing the credentials to restore stability at Old Trafford, per Transfer News Live.

Zidane: The dream appointment?

Zinedine Zidane’s name has been frequently associated with United, and despite his repeated dismissals of the speculation, reports continue to suggest he could be in the frame to replace Amorim.

A three-time Champions League-winning coach with Real Madrid, the Frenchman’s pedigree is unquestionable.

However, with Didier Deschamps set to step down after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Zidane remains firmly focused on leading France, making an Old Trafford switch highly improbable.

Pochettino: A pragmatic option?

Another figure reportedly in contention is Mauricio Pochettino.

With vast Premier League experience, having managed Southampton, Tottenham, and most recently Chelsea, the Argentine is well acquainted with English football’s demands.

However, he currently occupies the role of head coach for the United States men’s national team, positioning him to lead one of the host nations at the upcoming World Cup.

Given this, it would be a major surprise if he abandoned that project in favour of a return to club football so soon.

The road ahead

As pressure mounts and speculation intensifies, Manchester United’s leadership faces a crucial decision.

Sticking with Amorim could provide stability in the long run, but if performances fail to improve, the club may be forced into another managerial shake-up.

For now, the uncertainty at Old Trafford continues, with Zidane and Pochettino among the names in the spotlight.

