With elite clubs set to battle for European supremacy, the road to Allianz Arena is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling in recent history

One of the highlights of the draw is the clash between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid

Will Madrid’s experience shine through, or can Atletico pull off an upset in what promises to be a tantalising encounter

The UEFA Champions League has reached its knockout phase, with the Round of 16 draw setting up a series of mouthwatering clashes.

Chief among them is a high-stakes Madrid derby, where record 15-time winners Real Madrid will battle city rivals Atletico Madrid for a place in the quarter-finals.

Real Madrid will lock horns against Atletico Madrid for the third time this season. Photo by Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

With both teams boasting a rich history in European competition, anticipation is already sky-high, as fans brace themselves for a tactical war between Carlo Ancelotti and Diego Simeone.

When Will Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid be played?

The first leg is set for March 4/5 at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu, where Los Blancos will aim to capitalise on home advantage.

A week later, on March 11/12, the return fixture will take place at the Estadio Metropolitano, where Atletico will look to overturn any deficit and continue their pursuit of European glory.

This encounter marks the third meeting between these Spanish giants this season, with their previous two clashes in La Liga ending in draws—setting the stage for a decisive showdown.

How did both clubs reach the last-16?

Atletico secured their place in the knockouts as part of the eight-best placed teams in the Champions League league phase.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s path was more dramatic. After finishing 11th, they had to navigate a high-stakes playoff against Manchester City.

In a thrilling contest, Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick in the second leg inspired a 6-3 aggregate victory, sending the Spanish giants into the next round.

Real Madrid vs Atletico: Who holds the advantage?

History favours the men in white. According to UEFA, Real Madrid have dominated this fixture on the European stage, winning five of their past encounters, drawing two, and losing just twice.

Their last UCL meeting came in the 2016/17 semi-finals, where Los Blancos triumphed 4-2 on aggregate before going on to lift the trophy.

However, the Rojiblancos have often proven to be Real’s kryptonite in domestic football, with Simeone’s side frustrating opponents with their disciplined low block and aggressive pressing.

Carlo Ancelotti and Diego Simeone have crossed paths 26 times, with the Italian winning nine, losing nine and drawing eight times. Photos by Image Photo Agency and David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

This tactical contrast will make the upcoming battles even more intriguing.

Fans react to the Madrid Derby draw

The announcement of this fixture sparked a wave of reactions across social media, with supporters sharing their excitement and concerns.

@HazzaRMFC expressed caution:

"Going up against a team that embodies terrorist football over the course of two legs is just terrible."

@FramesOfWisdom predicted a fierce contest:

"This is going to be a war."

@rajatxoxoxo shared concerns:

"I've got a really bad feeling this time sadly."

@Yhawdimple exuded confidence:

"Thank God we are about to silence the haters for real."

@UNdreca feared the challenge:

"Oh my goodness, we gotta play the haram boys😭"

@BennettSuiade recalled past triumphs:

"Let’s crush them at the Bernabéu like we did in 2016/2017."

Full UCL Round of 16 Draw:

PSG vs. Liverpool Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid PSV vs. Arsenal Feyenoord vs. Inter Milan Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen Borussia Dortmund vs. Lille Benfica vs. Barcelona

Source: YEN.com.gh