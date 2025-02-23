The Ghana flag was proudly hoisted at San Mames Stadium as the Williams brothers delivered a sensational performance for Athletic Bilbao

Nico Williams netted a brilliant brace, while Inaki Williams scored one and provided an assist

The duo's superlative display showcased both their talent and their connection to their Ghanaian roots

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Ghanaian spirit was proudly displayed at the San Mames Stadium as the Williams brothers, Inaki and Nico, put on a dazzling performance for Athletic Bilbao against Real Valladolid.

The duo’s remarkable contributions saw their team secure a 7-1 victory as they push for a top-four finish in La Liga.

Nico Williams netted a brilliant brace, while Inaki Williams scored one and provided an assist. Photo: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana flag flies high in La Liga clash

Nico Williams in particular stole the show with a sensational brace, thrilling the home crowd with his skill and precision.

As he celebrated one of his wonder goals, the Ghana flag was spotted waving proudly in the stands — a powerful reminder of the brothers’ deep-rooted connection to their heritage.

Born to Ghanaian parents, the brothers have taken different international paths in their football careers. Inaki committed to representing Ghana’s Black Stars in 2022, while Nico opted to play for the Spanish national team.

Despite their international choices, the display of the Ghanaian flag at San Mames reflects their shared pride in their roots.

The Williams brothers continue to inspire both on and off the pitch, showcasing their talent while honouring their family’s legacy.

Inaki William on target

Inaki Williams, who has been a vital part of Bilbao’s squad, also featured prominently in the game.

The Ghanaian international fired home in the 87th minute to wrap up a dominant display by the Basque side. His goal was his fifth of the season.

Inaki Williams on target as Athletic Bilbao thrash Real Valladolid. Photo: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce.

Source: Getty Images

Inaki has been a fixture in Athletic's frontline, using his lightning speed, astute movement, and clinical striking to give defenders headaches.

How Inaki has fared so far in La Liga

Inaki's ability to stretch defenses and exploit space out wide has made him a constant threat to opponents, and his latest goal reflects his growing confidence in front of the net.

The Black Stars forward has been impressive this season, proving his value not only with goals but also through his tireless work rate and sharp link-up play.

His efforts have been crucial in keeping Athletic Bilbao competitive in La Liga as they push for a strong finish.

The 30-year-old added to his impact by assisting Gorka Guruzeta’s goal, bringing his season tally to eight assists in 24 league appearances.

Inaki Williams and brother excel in Europe

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Inaki Williams and his younger brother Nico Williams combined once again to hand Athletic Bilbao victory in their Europa League game against Viktoria Plzen at San Mames.

The Black Stars forward served Nico the assist for the opener as the Rojiblancos strolled to a 3-1 victory to finish second in the new format of the competition.

Williams has now contributed five goals in eight matches in the competition to ensure Athletic Bilbao secure their place in the last 16. He has scored four and delivered one assist.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh