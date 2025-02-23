Mohammed Kudus showed Thomas Partey who is the real boss in dribbling during a Premier League game

The Black Stars players locked horns in a crunch Premier League encounter between West Ham and Arsenal

Mohammed Kudus was instrumental as the Hammers pipped the Gunners thanks to Jarrod Bowen

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Mohammed Kudus showcased his exceptional dribbling skills against Thomas Partey during an electrifying Premier League clash between West Ham United and Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The highly anticipated face-off between the two Ghanaian stars lived up to expectations, but it was Kudus who stole the spotlight with a dazzling moment of individual brilliance.

Mohammed Kudus showed Thomas Partey who is the real boss in dribbling during a Premier League game. Photo: Justin Tallis.

Source: Getty Images

West Ham clinched a hard-fought 1-0 victory thanks to a stunning header from Jarrod Bowen, which proved to be the decisive goal of the match.

Arsenal’s efforts to mount a comeback fell short, and their situation worsened when Lewis Skelly was shown a red card, leaving the Gunners with ten men.

Kudus 'school's Partey

The game’s standout moment came during a thrilling one-on-one duel between Kudus and Partey in the center of the pitch.

In a video that quickly went viral on social media, Kudus displayed remarkable resilience and strength, effortlessly taking possession of the ball and skillfully dribbling past Partey, who was determined not to be outdone by his Ghanaian compatriot.

The move left fans in awe and further highlighted the West Ham forward’s impressive skill set.

Despite the intensity of the competition, there was no animosity between the two players. After the final whistle, Kudus and Partey were seen sharing a warm, friendly moment, reflecting the strong camaraderie they maintain as teammates for the Ghana national team.

What Kudus said after the game?

The Ghana international, who had one of his best games of the season on Saturday against Arsenal, was excited with the victory.

The win ended a run of four matches without victory in the English topflight.

"Much needed three points. It has been a difficult season but it is one of those wins we will never forget about. We were focused and I’m glad we got the three points. We played a top team and we knew they would attack a lot. Everyone did their duties," he said, as quoted by Citi Sports.

Kudus has had a tough campaign compared to last season.

However, the 24-year-old is hoping to end the season on a high with swashbuckling displays.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate has been on the radar of some big clubs including Liverpool and Arsenal. Kudus has three years left on his deal with the Hammers.

Fans praise Mohammed Kudus

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus received widespread praise from fans for his outstanding performance against Arsenal.

The Ghanaian midfielder showcased his immense talent, playing a crucial role in West Ham's surprising victory over the Gunners.

While the 24-year-old celebrated at the Emirates, his compatriot Thomas Partey and his Arsenal teammates were left to endure disappointment.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh