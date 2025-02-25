Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo demonstrated a selfless act during his side's 2-0 win against Al Wehda

Ronaldo got on the scoresheet but passed on the chance to grab a brace as he gifted a penalty to a teammate

His generous act has since gained traction on social media with fans lauding the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's gesture

Cristiano Ronaldo has often been labelled self-centred and egotistical, but his latest gesture on the pitch proved he is anything but.

The 40-year-old showcased his leadership and generosity as Al-Nassr bounced back to winning ways in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo was hyped up after Sadio Mane scored the second goal in Al-Nassr's win against Al Wehda. Photo by Abdullah Ahmed.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo spurs Al-Nassr back to winning ways

Following a shock home defeat to Al Ettifaq in their previous fixture, pressure mounted on the Knights of Najd to respond.

The team needed inspiration, and as has been the case throughout his illustrious career, Ronaldo stepped up when it mattered.

Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his lamentations to officials during Al-Nassr's shock defeat to Al Ettifaq. Photo by Abdullah Ahmed.

Source: Getty Images

Despite dominating possession, Al-Nassr struggled to break down a resolute Al Wehda defence in the first half.

The breakthrough finally arrived courtesy of their talisman. Ronaldo, ever the predator in the box, met a delightful cross from Brazilian winger Angelo with a precise header from close range, as cited by Bolavip.

His goal not only settled nerves but also shifted momentum in Al-Nassr’s favour.

Ronaldo's gesture to Sadio Mane

Although Ronaldo’s opener gave his side an advantage, Al Wehda remained a threat, pushing forward in search of an equaliser.

However, the decisive moment came when the Portuguese forward won a free-kick that led to a penalty after the ball struck an opponent’s arm inside the box.

Why Ronaldo allowed Mane to take penalty?

As Al-Nassr’s designated penalty taker, the expectation was that Ronaldo would step up and add to his tally.

Instead, he displayed an act of class, handing the spot-kick to Sadio Mané. The Senegalese forward had been enduring a frustrating goal drought, failing to score in his previous nine appearances.

Given the opportunity, Mané kept his composure, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way and doubling Al-Nassr’s lead, per Goal.

The win propelled Al-Nassr to third place in the league table with 47 points from 22 matches.

They now sit four points behind second-placed Al-Hilal and eight adrift of leaders Al-Ittihad, who have a game in hand.

Fans react to Ronaldo’s generosity towards Mane

Supporters took to social media to applaud Ronaldo’s unselfish act, with many hailing his leadership qualities.

@SneakerNyame_ praised the gesture while taking a dig at Lionel Messi:

"Goat 🐐 attitude. Can't be the other guy."

@dellyabbey highlighted Ronaldo’s ability to uplift his teammates:

"CR7, the real goat 🐐 knows how to take care of his people. He's a real leader."

@FreeAgen_ emphasised his humility:

"My goat is humble."

@GOATxRandhawa kept it simple:

"GOAT For A Reason! 🐐🙌"

@Utd_Trust concluded:

"That's greatness speaking."

With his latest performance, Ronaldo not only delivered for Al-Nassr but also reaffirmed his reputation as a leader both on and off the pitch.

Neymar 'copies' Ronaldo's iconic pose

In another report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Neymar's moment of brilliance as he scored directly from a corner kick and celebrated in style.

The Brazilian superstar thrilled fans by replicating Ronaldo’s iconic pose, a tribute to the Portuguese legend’s signature celebration from his Real Madrid days.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh