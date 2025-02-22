Mohammed Kudus' West Ham United dealt a huge blow to Arsenal's Premier League title chances

The Ghanaian playmaker was instrumental as the Hammers pipped the Gunners thanks to Jarrod Bowen

He would now turn his attention to helping West Ham chalk another win against the struggling Leicester City

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Mohammed Kudus has shared his thoughts on West Ham United’s impressive victory over Arsenal at the Emirates on Saturday, a result that saw the Hammers break their four-game winless streak.

The 24-year-old delivered a commanding performance, influencing the game with his energy, technical ability, and relentless pressing.

Mohammed Kudus delivered a scintillating performance as West Ham downed Arsenal at the Emirates. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

While he didn’t get on the scoresheet, his overall contribution proved invaluable in securing the narrow win, which came courtesy of a first-half header from Jarrod Bowen.

Kudus inspires West Ham to victory at Arsenal

Arsenal struggled to find rhythm in the opening 45 minutes, lacking creativity and efficiency in the final third.

Sensing an opportunity, Graham Potter’s side capitalised just before the break.

Former Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka found space on the right flank and whipped in a pinpoint cross, which Bowen expertly nodded home from close range, per beIN Sports.

Kudus forces Arsenal defender to get red card

The game’s defining moment arrived in the second half when substitute Myles Lewis-Skelly, brought on for the underwhelming Riccardo Calafiori, cynically halted Kudus' breakaway with a reckless challenge at the halfway line.

Referee Craig Pawson initially brandished a yellow card, but following a VAR review, the decision was rightfully upgraded to red.

With Arsenal reduced to 10 men, their chances of salvaging a result faded.

West Ham controlled proceedings, and despite Kudus not registering a goal or assist, his influence was undeniable.

His dribbling, hold-up play, and ability to operate in tight spaces ensured the Hammers remained a threat throughout.

Kudus relishes West Ham's win

Reflecting on the victory, the Right to Dream Academy graduate described the triumph as a special moment for the team.

"Much-needed three points. It has been a difficult season, but it is one of those wins we will never forget about," he told the BBC, as cited by Citi Sports.

"We were focused, and I’m glad we got the three points. We played a top team and we knew they would attack a lot. Everyone did their duties.”

What's next for Kudus and West Ham?

With momentum on their side, West Ham now shift focus to an upcoming clash against Leicester City.

The fixture will see Kudus go head-to-head with fellow Black Stars international Jordan Ayew on Thursday, February 27, at 20:00 GMT.

Mohammed Kudus would hope to end his scoreless streak when West Ham face Leicester in their next Premier League fixture. Photo by Warren Little.

Source: Getty Images

Given Leicester’s struggles—losing four straight matches and scoring just once—West Ham will fancy their chances of building on this result.

For Kudus, it presents another opportunity to break his nine-game goal drought and continue proving his worth as a key figure in Potter’s setup.

Kudus receives widespread acclaim

In a related report, YEN.com.gh highlighted the widespread acclaim Mohammed Kudus received for his stellar display against Arsenal.

The Ghanaian playmaker was instrumental in West Ham’s unexpected triumph over the Gunners, further solidifying his reputation as a rising star.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh