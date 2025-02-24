Neymar was booed by home fans as he stepped up to take a corner but he silenced them in style by curling the ball straight into the net

The stunning goal left the crowd stunned and gave Santos a comfortable lead on Sunday evening

To top it off, the Brazilian star celebrated with a pose reminiscent of Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic celebration

Neymar pulled off a moment of brilliance and celebrated in style, channeling Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic pose after scoring directly from a corner kick.

The stunning goal came during Santos’ dominant first-half performance against Inter de Limeira, leaving fans in awe.

Neymar pulls out Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after scoring directly from corner

Despite being jeered by home supporters as he prepared to take the corner just before the half-hour mark, the Brazilian superstar silenced the crowd in spectacular fashion.

In a video spotted on social media, the ex-PSG star whipped the ball to score a spectacular goal directly from a corner in the 27th minute of Santos’ 3-0 win over Internacional Limeira.

Neymar copies Ronaldo's celebration

After the goal, Neymar turned to the crowd and struck a familiar pose reminiscent of Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebrated stance during his Real Madrid days.

The 33-year-old forward didn’t stop there — just five minutes later, he provided a perfect assist for Tiquinho Soares to score Santos’ third goal of the match, capping off an electric first half.

Neymar's performance in Brazil so far

Since rejoining Santos as a free agent in late January, Neymar has scored twice and provided three assists in six Paulista League appearances.

Santos currently sit atop Group C of the Sao Paulo State Championship after 12 matches.

What's next for Neymar and Santos?

This performance marked Neymar’s resurgence after a slow start with Santos, following his return from Al-Hilal on a free transfer.

After failing to score in his first three appearances, he found his rhythm with a goal and an assist against Agua Santa and carried that momentum into this match.

With Santos aiming to top Group B, Neymar’s form couldn’t have come at a better time.

Memphis Depay and Neymar share touching interaction

Meanwhile, during Santos' clash against Corinthians last weekend, Neymar shared a heartfelt moment with Memphis Depay on the pitch, sharing boots and jerseys.

In a video shared on social media, the pair swapped jerseys and shared a heartfelt hug, showcasing the deep bond between the two despite playing for rival clubs.

After Santos' 2-1 loss to Corinthians, Neymar shared a heartfelt moment with Memphis Depay on the pitch. Alexandre Schneider/Icon Sportswire.

This interaction highlighted their mutual admiration, built over years of competition.

The duo clashed five times in Ligue 1 between the 2017/18 and 2020/21 seasons, with Neymar’s Paris Saint-Germain winning the first four meetings.

Depay’s Lyon eventually broke the streak, adding a competitive edge to their rivalry.

Their latest meeting may have been in Brazil, but their friendship remains as strong as ever.

Neymar's bond with Lionel Messi

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Neymar's revelation about his close relationship with Lionel Messi that left ex-PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe jealous.

The trio played together at PSG before going their separate ways, with Messi heading to Inter Miami, Neymar to Al-Hilal, and Mbappe to Real Madrid.

