Black Stars forward Inaki Williams was on target for Athletic Bilbao in La Liga in the game against Real Valladolid

The Ghana international helped Athletic Bilbao to a big win against Real Valladolid at San Mames on Sunday

Williams' younger brother Nico Williams was also on target as Athletic Bilbao keep their UEFA Champions League dream alive

Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams rounded up a magnificent performance from Athletic Bilbao after scoring in the 7-1 mauling of Real Valladolid.

The Black Stars striker fired home with three minutes remaining as the Rojiblancos secured their biggest win of the campaign.

The 30-year-old also delivered an assist with his younger brother, Nico Williams scoring twice for the Basque-based club.

In a video shared on social media, Williams rebounded a strike which was earlier saved by the Valladolid goalkeeper to seal victory in the thrilling encounter.

In an explosive start to the game by the hosts, Mikel Jauregizar opened the scoring after just ten minutes before Williams Jnr doubled the advantage 25 minutes later.

Maroan Sannadi extended the lead in the 43rd minute before Oihan Sancet completed the first half thrashing with a strike at the stroke of half time.

After the break, Mamadou Sylla pulled one back to give the visitors hope of a fight back.

However, after the hour mark, Williams Jnr added his second of the game to stop Valladolid's chance of a comeback.

Second half substitute Gorka Guruzeta finished off a brilliant pass from Williams before the Ghanaian completed victory with an instinctive finish.

Athletic Bilbao manager pleased with Williams

Athletic Bilbao manager Ernesto Valverde has expressed satisfaction with the Spain-born Ghanaian's contribution to the team.

Williams has scored five goals and delivered five assists in La Liga this season, making him one of the players with the most goal-contribution this season.

“He is a player who makes more intense runs than our opponents. However, these efforts cannot be repeated often because in the end, the player has to recover. Strikers are valued for their goals and he has scored today. We are happy but overall, his work is always valuable to us," he said, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

He also praised the player's mental fortitude, reflecting on his time with Ghana at AFCON and his contribution few days later.

“The fact that he was able to come back and be here is an emotional boost for everyone, not only because of what he contributes on the field but also because of what he gives the crowd," he said.

"He is a player who drives us, and also the public. It seems that if you tried to write a script, it wouldn’t have come out that well. He has always been a decisive player.”

Inaki Williams and brother excel in Europe

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Inaki Williams and his younger brother Nico Williams combined once again to hand Athletic Bilbao victory in their Europa League game against Viktoria Plzen at San Mames.

The Black Stars forward served Nico the assist for the opener as the Rojiblancos strolled to a 3-1 victory to finish second in the new format of the competition.

Williams has now contributed five goals in eight matches in the competition to ensure Athletic Bilbao secure their place in the last 16. He has scored four and delivered one assist.

