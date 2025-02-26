Lionel Messi has landed himself in trouble following his uncharacteristic altercation with an opposition coach

The 37-year-old, who was frustrated in Inter Miami's 2-2 draw with NYCFC, grabbed the neck of the coach leading to his punishment

Nevertheless, Messi put aside his troubles to inspire Miami to CONCACAF Champions Cup qualification

Lionel Messi is no stranger to accolades, but the 2025 Major League Soccer season has kicked off with an unusual development—punishment.

The Argentine icon has been fined an undisclosed amount for breaching league regulations regarding physical conduct.

Lionel Messi has been punished for grabbing the neck of an opposition coach in the Major League Soccer. Photo by Leonardo Fernandez.

Source: Getty Images

Why was Lionel Messi penalised?

Messi found himself in hot water after an altercation involving New York City FC coaching staff member Mehdi Ballouchy.

According to an official statement from the MLS Disciplinary Committee:

"The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi an undisclosed amount for violating the Hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent policy following the conclusion of Inter Miami’s match against the New York City Football Club on Feb. 22."

The incident unfolded after full-time when Miami and NYCFC settled for a 2-2 draw.

Frustrations ran high, particularly for Messi, whose side had played with ten men since the 23rd minute.

During a post-match exchange, he appeared to grab Ballouchy by the neck, prompting the league's disciplinary action.

The fine, imposed on Tuesday, serves as a stern warning against any breach of conduct, even for the sport’s biggest stars.

Messi's response: Dominance in the CONCACAF Champions Cup

Despite the controversy, Messi wasted no time making headlines for the right reasons.

Lionel Messi celebrates as he opened the scoring for Inter Miami in their win against Sporting Kansas. Photo by Leonardo Fernandez.

Source: Getty Images

Unfazed by the league’s decision, he delivered a masterclass in Inter Miami’s CONCACAF Champions Cup triumph over Sporting Kansas City, Marca reports.

The 2022 World Cup winner showcased his brilliance once again, opening the scoring in a commanding 3-1 victory.

His goal was vintage Messi—receiving a lofted pass from Luis Suárez, cushioning it expertly with his chest, and dispatching a precise strike beyond the goalkeeper.

Miami put the tie to bed before halftime, with Tadeo Allende and Suárez adding their names to the scoresheet.

Although Memo Rodríguez pulled one back for Kansas City in the second half, the outcome was never in doubt.

What's next for Messi and Inter Miami?

The Herons secured a place in the Round of 16, setting up a clash against Jamaican outfit Cavalier.

With the first leg scheduled for March 3 and the return fixture on March 12, Messi and his teammates will aim to maintain their momentum on multiple fronts.

Messi and co. attend Super Bowl LIX

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba attended Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The Inter Miami stars took time off their pre-season schedule to witness the NFL’s grand finale.

Their appearance added to the event’s glamour, which also drew celebrities like Taylor Swift and former U.S. President Donald Trump.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh