Lionel Messi, along with Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, attended Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

The quartet, now playing together at Inter Miami, took a break from their pre-season preparations to enjoy the NFL's championship game

Their presence added to the star-studded event, which also featured celebrities like Taylor Swift and former President Donald Trump

Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates took a break from pre-season duties to experience one of America’s biggest sporting events—the Super Bowl.

The Argentine superstar was joined by former Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba as they soaked in the NFL spectacle from a VIP suite.

Lionel Messi, along with Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, attended Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Photo: @jordialba.

The highly anticipated showdown at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans attracted a host of A-list celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Bradley Cooper, Jay-Z, and Adam Sandler.

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney and his wife, Kaitlin Olson, were also spotted among the star-studded crowd.

With the 2025 MLS season fast approaching, Messi and his former Barcelona colleagues took advantage of a rare opportunity to unwind before the demanding league campaign kicks off.

What's next for Messi and Inter Miami?

Inter Miami suffered play-off heartbreak in 2024, and they are determined to bounce back stronger in the upcoming season.

Messi has already been in fine form during Inter Miami’s pre-season tour across the Americas, finding the back of the net as he aims to defend his MLS MVP title.

The Herons will officially begin their 2025 campaign on February 22, with Messi and his teammates setting their sights on adding more silverware to their growing collection.

