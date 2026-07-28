Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, son of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo, issued a stern warning to Kristo Asafo Mission church members on Tuesday, July 28, 2026

His warning came hours after his sister Sarah Adwoa Safo defied his earlier order and announced she would proceed with the burial on Thursday, July 30, 2026

Safo Akofena's sister had previously claimed 48 bullets were fired at her car as tensions over their father's funeral arrangements escalated

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Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission and son of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo, has urged all church members to stay away from Accra and avoid attending the burial service for his father organised by his sister, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Safo Akofena warns Kristo Asafo members not to attend Adwoa Safo's planned funeral for their late father Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka. Photo source: @kwadwosafo_jnr, @kantankatv, @kristoasafomission

Source: Instagram

Akofena issued the warning in a trending video shared by popular Ghanaian blogger Ghanafuonsem on Instagram on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Akofena warns church members over Kantanka funeral

In the viral video, Safo Akofena's message was direct: Kristo Asafo Mission members should not make the journey to Accra for the burial event being planned by his sister.

He also reiterated that the planned burial of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo by Adwoa Safo would not happen as he previously announced in public.

He said:

"What I am telling all church members is that nobody should pick a car and travel to Accra for the funeral of my father. Nobody should decide to leave their hometown for Accra for any funeral. There will be no funeral on July 30."

Akofena stated that his family, the church and other leaders would hold a meeting together to settle the ongoing disputes to avoid any blemish on his late father's legacy.

The Kristo Asafo Mission leader's statement came just hours after Adwoa Safo defied an earlier instruction from her brother and declared she would go ahead with the funeral, scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026, during an interview with Saddick Adams.

Akofena had announced the annulment of the upcoming funeral of the late Kantanka in a press conference on Monday, July 27, 2026.

The instruction signalled a deepening rift within the family over who holds the authority to organise the final rites for their late father, the founder and apostle of the church.

The competing claims over the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo's funeral have now placed both the family and the Kristo Asafo Mission congregation in an uncomfortable spotlight, with loyalties now being tested on both sides.

The Instagram video of Safo Akofena warning Kristo Asafo members not to attend Adwoa Safo's planned funeral for their father is below:

Kantanka family feud captures public attention

The very public disagreement between two prominent siblings over how to bury their father has sparked widespread conversation on social media, with many Ghanaians weighing in on the family dynamics at play.

Ghanaians reacted to the unfolding situation with a mix of concern and candour:

the_onein_one said:

"Obi fie Asem de3…we don't say much about it. But we de3…we will sit and observe and use some to advice ourselves."

gold.ilocks50 wrote:

"How can a daughter be a soldier woman whiles family members and church members and siblings are there?"

Akofena accuses sister of hiding father's body

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena's accusations regarding the ongoing burial dispute for his late father, whose remains he has yet to see due to family tensions.

The emotional ordeal left Akofena feeling embarrassed and pained, as he grappled with unresolved family conflicts amidst a painful delay in honouring his father's legacy.

Source: YEN.com.gh