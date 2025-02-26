Neymar Names the True 'King' of Football, And It’s Not Lionel Messi

Barcelona and PSG legend Neymar raised eyebrows when he overlooked former teammate Lionel Messi in naming the real 'king' of the beautiful game.

Throughout his illustrious 16-year career, Neymar has shared the pitch with some of football’s greatest talents, including Luis Suarez, Kylian Mbappe, and Ronaldinho.

Arguably his most celebrated partnership was with Messi, playing together for both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain in a total of 206 appearances.

Despite their remarkable chemistry and success, Neymar didn’t crown Messi as the ultimate football king. Instead, the 33-year-old made it clear there’s only one player who holds that title in his eyes.

Since the early days of his career, Neymar has often been tipped to join the ranks of Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi among the greatest players of all time.

However, his surprising departure from Barcelona to join Ligue 1’s Paris Saint-Germain—accompanied by a record-breaking transfer fee—didn’t quite fulfill the lofty expectations set for him.

This led to Neymar being labeled 'the prince who didn’t want to be king,' but the Brazilian star himself had a different perspective when addressing that nickname. Speaking on 'TheGrefg' YouTube channel, Neymar explained his stance on the title of football’s king.

"It's not that I didn't want to be a king, it's that for me there is only one king, and that is Pelé," Neymar declared.

Reflecting on his career, Neymar acknowledged the challenges he faced, including numerous injuries that hampered his progress. "Many things happened, I had many injuries that cost me a lot in my career, and well, God wanted it that way. I have no reason to be sad, on the contrary.

"I am very happy with my story and my life. I achieved almost everything I dreamed of, and I even achieved things I never dreamed of. I am very grateful to God for changing my life, that of my family, and my friends. That is the most important thing for me."

Given Pelé’s legacy as one of the most iconic and successful footballers of all time, with three World Cup titles to his name, it’s no surprise that Neymar looks up to his fellow Brazilian as the ultimate king of the sport.

