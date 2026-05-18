Liverpool’s managerial crisis has deepened as Arne Slot faces pressure at Anfield amid Mohamed Salah's outburst

A serial winner with 21 major honours is being linked to Anfield as Liverpool weigh up Arne Slot’s future

Liverpool are reportedly reconsidering the future of manager Arne Slot following a disappointing campaign, with bookmakers now naming a two-time Champions League-winning manager as the leading candidate to replace him at Anfield.

The Reds have endured a difficult season, losing 19 matches in all competitions and struggling to maintain consistency.

Two-time Champions League-winning manager Luis Enrique is reportedly being monitored by Liverpool. Image credit: UEFA

Source: Getty Images

Despite earlier suggestions that Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, were prepared to give Slot more time, recent performances have reportedly triggered serious internal discussions about his position.

According to a TEAMtalk report, the club hierarchy initially viewed several factors as mitigating circumstances, including the tragic loss of Diogo Jota, the decline in Mohamed Salah’s form and significant squad changes made last summer.

However, Liverpool’s poor display against Aston Villa appears to have intensified concerns.

Luis Enrique emerges as Liverpool manager target

As TEAMtalk stated, Luis Enrique has now become the bookmakers’ favourite for the Liverpool job following his impressive work with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Spaniard guided PSG to a historic quadruple last season and has once again led the French side to the Champions League final.

The former FC Barcelona boss is widely admired for his aggressive pressing style and tactical discipline.

Although Enrique remains under contract with PSG, speculation surrounding a potential move to Liverpool continues to grow.

Other managers reportedly being monitored include Matthias Jaissle, Sebastian Hoeness, Julian Nagelsmann and Andoni Iraola.

Source: YEN.com.gh