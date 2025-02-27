Barcelona star Lamine Yamal was joined by his mother as they delivered a unique dance move together

The Spanish-born forward has exhibited a strong bond between him and his family, sharing heartwarming moments on social media

Yamal has been a key figure at Barcelona since bursting onto the scene, scoring important goals for the club

Lamine Yamal shared a quality time with his family as he was spotted dancing with his mother while his little brother played with his toys.

The Barcelona star is known off the pitch for his string bond with his family, sharing moments with his father and most often his little brother.

Lamine Yamal and mother display dance skills listening Latino music.



While having a strong bond with his family, Yamal has also produced spectacular performances for Barcelona this season, including starring in the thrilling Copa del Rey classic against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday evening.

In a video shared on social media, Yamal and his mother were spotted dancing to a Latino son, moving in a well-rehearsed choreographed way.

The Spain international, who won the Euros with La Roja, will be hoping to add the La Liga and UEFA Champions League to his laurels this season following an outstanding campaign.

Yamal has scored five goals and delivered 12 assists in the Spanish league this season in 22 matches. He also has a four-goal contribution in seven games in the UEFA Champions League.

The 17-year-old has easily become Lionel Messi's heir at the club after struggles to replace the legendary Argentine since his departure in August 2021.

Pique on Yamal playing in his generation

Former Barcelona defender Gerrard Pique believes youngster Lamine Yamal would have struggled to make the team of his generation.

Gerrard Pique and Barcelona teammates celebrate after Lionel Messi scores in a La Liga game against Real Betis.



According to the ex-United player, the Barcelona team he played in had so much quality and big game players.

He said, as quoted by GOAL:

"I'd say one of the best teams in history. I don't know... I'd say very few. In our Barca there were great players. It's true that it's a shame not to have a Lamine, a [Pau] Cubarsi or a Raphinha who are now at a great level, but of course in that Barca in those positions, there was Messi, or [Carles] Puyol or whoever, [David] Villa, Henry or [Samuel] Eto'o.

"We're talking about very, very top players. I think that those who are there now have to earn it to be in that team, that they can be sure of it because of talent and desire, but they still need to be able to win big titles."

Pique won several titles with Barcelona, including multiple La Liga and UEFA Champions League trophies.

Williams scores as Bilbao thump Valladolid

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams rounded up a magnificent performance from Athletic Bilbao after scoring in the 7-1 mauling of Real Valladolid.

The Black Stars striker fired home with three minutes remaining as the Rojiblancos secured their biggest win of the campaign.

The 30-year-old also delivered an assist with his younger brother, Nico Williams scoring twice for the Basque-based club.

Source: YEN.com.gh