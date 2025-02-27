Vinicius Junior enjoyed a watershed moment in his Real Madrid career during his side's Copa del Rey clash with Real Sociedad

Vinicius Jr. experienced a defining moment in his Real Madrid career as he led the team out for the first time in their Copa del Rey semi-final first-leg triumph over Real Sociedad on Wednesday, February 26.

The Brazilian, who arrived at the club as a teenage sensation in 2018, was entrusted with the captain’s armband in his 299th appearance, stepping up in the absence of the usual leaders.

Vinicius Junior led Real Madrid as captain for the first time since joining the club in 2018. Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce.

Source: Getty Images

Vinicius vs Sociedad: A night of leadership and influence

Taking on this new responsibility, the 24-year-old showcased a level of maturity and composure often overlooked in his skillset.

His influence extended beyond his attacking duties, as he took charge in key moments, including when he alerted the referee to offensive chants directed at teammate Raul Asencio—an incident that momentarily halted the contest.

On the pitch, the reigning FIFA Best Player had a solid performance, lasting 84 minutes.

He registered two shots on target, created a significant scoring opportunity, and maintained a 75% pass completion rate.

His efforts earned him a Sofascore rating of 7.2, underlining his impact in a game where Real Madrid secured a narrow but vital win.

Vinicius reflects on his captain milestone

After the match, the 2024 Ballon d'Or runner-up shared his emotions about wearing the armband for the first time.

Speaking to Real Madrid TV, as quoted by Managing Madrid, he expressed immense pride in reaching this milestone:

“It’s something very special,” Vinicius began.

“After so much time here and at 24 years old, playing my first game as captain is a source of pride for me and my family, after everything we’ve been through to be here, to reach the club of my dreams and to be able to fulfill my dreams... I hope I can continue doing this for a long time.

“I’m happy with the team, with being able to reach a semi-final of the Cup as captain of the biggest club in the world, it’s something inexplicable.

"I’m experiencing it, it’s something I’ve never dreamed of or imagined... Next game I’ll be at 300 games and I already want 400 and 500. I want to make history at this club.”

Vini also took a moment to praise Endrick, the young Brazilian who scored the decisive goal, as well as the team's overall effort.

While he would undoubtedly relish more opportunities to lead, the club's established captaincy order places him further down the pecking order for now.

Real Madrid’s captaincy hierarchy

For the 2024/25 campaign, Luka Modric continues as club captain, with Dani Carvajal as his first deputy.

Lucas Vázquez and Fede Valverde hold the second and third vice-captain roles, respectively.

Though Vinicius may have to wait his turn, his leadership display against Sociedad suggests his time will come sooner rather than later.

Vinicius endures racial abuse vs Sociedad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius faced racial abuse once again during the same match.

A Real Sociedad fan was caught on camera making racist gestures toward the Brazilian.

