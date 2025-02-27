Otto Addo has named a new substantive captain for the Black Stars, overlooking Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

This decision comes as the team prepares for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Chad on March 17 and Madagascar on March 24

Despite Partey’s return after missing the last three AFCON qualifiers, he won’t be wearing the captain’s armband

Shilla Illiasu has voiced concerns over potential division within the national team following reports that Jordan Ayew has been named captain ahead of Arsenal’s Thomas Partey.

Ayew is expected to take on the role of substantive captain starting from the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

According to Joy Sports, the report also claims that Partey, who had been the first deputy under André Ayew, has declined to remain in the role after being passed over for the captaincy.

As a result, Alexander Djiku has been appointed as the new first deputy captain.

Partey’s decision brings an end to his six-year tenure in the Black Stars’ leadership group, having served as deputy skipper since 2019.

Ex-Black Stars defender unhappy about captaincy brouhaha

Shilla believes this shake-up could cause divisions within the team, given the significant influence both Ayew and Partey hold.

“Our fear is that if care is not taken, the team will be divided because, whether we like it or not, Partey has his own — I won’t call it a camp — but his people,” Shilla explained via GhanaWeb.

“I don’t have a problem with the coach giving the captain’s armband to Jordan, but the question is, why now?”

He also questioned the timing of the overhaul, cautioning Black Stars coach Otto Addo against the potential fallout.

“Initially, it was Partey. Is this change because we didn’t qualify for AFCON? Let’s not forget it was Partey who captained Ghana in those crucial wins against Mali and the Central African Republic,” Shilla added.

What's next for the Black Stars?

The Black Stars currently sit second in Group I with nine points, level with leaders Comoros.

They will face Chad in Accra on March 19, 2025, before traveling to Morocco to play Madagascar on March 24, 2025.

With their AFCON 2025 absence still fresh, Otto Addo and his squad understand the importance of restoring faith among supporters.

A strong performance against Chad will not only boost their qualification hopes but also serve as a statement of intent.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), through FIFA, has confirmed the date, venue, and kickoff time for the crucial showdown against Chad, as noted by Ghanafa.org.

Partey, 2 others expected to reject Black Stars call-up

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that three key Black Stars players are expected to reject call-ups for Ghana’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Arsenal’s Thomas Partey is reportedly prepared to boycott the team if Otto Addo remains head coach, per journalist Listowell Mensah.

The tension between Partey and Addo allegedly escalated after the midfielder was controversially omitted from Ghana’s squad for the 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Angola and Niger in November 2024.

