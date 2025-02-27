Nuno Espirito Santo's bold comment about Arsenal's striker situation added insult to a frustrating draw on Wednesday night

The Nottingham Forest coach openly admitted that he didn't bother about his defence because the Gunners had no firepower

Meanwhile, Arsenal's hopes of winning the Premier League this season are all but over after their goalless draw

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Nottingham Forest head coach Nuno Espirito Santo seemingly took a veiled swipe at Arsenal with his post-match remarks following their Premier League encounter on Wednesday night.

In a game that had significant implications for the title race, his side held the North Londoners to a frustrating draw, effectively crushing their fading hopes of mounting a serious challenge for the crown.

Nottingham Forest held Arsenal to a frustrating draw at City Ground, denting their Premier League aspirations. Photo by Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

For Mikel Arteta’s men, the result compounded an already disappointing week after a loss to West Ham United.

It also marked a historic low for the season, as Arsenal failed to find the net in consecutive league outings for the first time since May 2023, as noted by Opta.

Arsenal’s tactical gamble backfires

A glaring issue throughout the campaign has been Arsenal’s lack of attacking depth, which became even more evident with injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus.

Mikel Merino has been deployed as a false nine in Arsenal's last three games. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

Their absence forced Arteta to experiment, opting for Mikel Merino as a false nine—an approach that worked against Leicester City but failed spectacularly against West Ham and again versus Forest.

Nottingham coach humiliates Arsenal with striker admission

Santo, recognising the Gunners' tactical vulnerability, adjusted his defensive setup accordingly.

Speaking after the match, he revealed his rationale for tweaking Forest’s formation to counter Arsenal’s unorthodox attacking setup.

“We didn’t revert to our back five formation because Arsenal don’t have a striker,” he told TNT Sports, per Arsenal Insider.

“I’ll tell you the idea,” he continued. “As Arsenal don’t have a striker, so Merino playing that position, there’s no need for an extra body.”

This admission laid bare Arteta’s striking dilemma.

The former Tottenham boss saw no reason to deploy additional defensive cover against Merino, instead focusing on controlling the midfield battle.

“The extra load will be in midfield so he drops, it’s about containing the midfield,” he explained.

Arsenal’s toothless attack: Who's to blame?

While Merino was tasked with leading the line, he struggled to make an impact in advanced areas.

The lack of service in dangerous zones left him isolated, further highlighting Arsenal’s inefficiency in breaking down compact defensive structures.

Rather than pointing fingers at the 2024 UEFA European Championship for disrupting player fitness, responsibility falls squarely on Arteta.

His reluctance to secure a recognised striker has all but ended Arsenal’s title aspirations.

Meanwhile, from a Ghanaian perspective, Thomas Partey came on as a late substitute for Martin Odegaard.

Kudus reflects on West Ham's surprise win vs Arsenal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus reacted to West Ham’s stunning victory over Arsenal, which ended their four-game winless run.

The 24-year-old played a pivotal role, showcasing his energy, technical prowess, and relentless pressing to influence the game.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh