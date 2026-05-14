Luis Enrique is reportedly pushing hard to convince Barcelona’s top striker target, Julian Alvarez, to join PSG

Barcelona have identified the Atletico Madrid forward as their priority replacement for Robert Lewandowski

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal and PSG are also in the race for the former Manchester City striker

Barcelona are reportedly preparing to enter the transfer market for a new centre-forward, with Robert Lewandowski expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

Julian Alvarez has emerged as their leading target, with president-elect Joan Laporta viewing the Atletico Madrid striker as the ideal long-term replacement.

Luis Enrique's PSG and Hansi Flick's Barcelona reportedly target Julian Alvarez. Image credit: Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

PSG enter race for Julian Alvarez

According to Barca Universal, Paris Saint-Germain have also joined the race, with Atletico Madrid reluctant to sell and other European clubs monitoring developments.

According to reports from AS journalist Andres Onrubia, the French champions have identified Alvarez as a priority target ahead of the summer window.

The striker is highly valued by the PSG hierarchy and strongly backed by manager Luis Enrique, who has already approved a move.

Enrique’s influence is seen as a key factor in PSG’s pursuit, having previously tried to convince Alvarez in 2024 before his move to Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Barcelona are also closely monitoring the situation, with competition expected to be intense.

Victor Osimhen on Barcelona's radar

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Barcelona are also weighing up a summer approach for Victor Osimhen.

The former Napoli striker has further enhanced his reputation as one of Europe’s most dependable forwards, highlighted by his Serie A Golden Boot-winning campaign in the 2022/23 season.

Source: YEN.com.gh