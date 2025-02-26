Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus has shared an advise he would have given his younger self as a footballer

The West Ham United midfielder has had a topsy-turvy campaign this season in the Premier League

Kudus served a five-game suspension along the course of the campaign after his red card against Tottenham Hotspurs

Ghana and West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has disclosed the advise he would have given to his younger self before becoming famous.

The 24-year-old is widely regarded as the best Ghanaian player at the moment following his performances with the Black Stars and the Hammers.

Kudus has been in the spotlight since moving to Europe from the Right to Dream Academy, featuring for FC Nordsjaelland, Ajax and now West Ham.

Mohammed Kudus opens up on being famous and its effects on his career. Photo: Maddie Meyer Instagram/ @risingballers.

Source: Getty Images

The talented midfielder states that he enjoys his football and would have rather preferred a quite life than being famous.

During an interview with Rising Ballers, Kudus was asked of the advise he would have given to his younger self and he said emphatically, don't be famous.

"Don't be famous," he replied.

Explaining his answer, Kudus added: "I love playing football and there are stuffs that come with it. Just don't be famous.

"I think, obviously, there good and other side of everything. It is good to have the numbers and the fans and the crowd too so when there are pressing issues you can make an impact and speak about them.

"Sometimes it is too much to carry on, so much opinions and talking on who you are and so on, when basically in a week you are seen once a week by the fans and you are judged from it. I think that is the other side of it. Heaven comes with some hell so I guess it is part of it."

Kudus is enjoying a decent campaign in the English Premier League this season despite struggles to match last campaign's numbers.

Kudus shares toughest career moment

The Ghanaian attacking midfielder also opened up on the most difficult time in his career.

Mohammed Kudus shares toughest moment in career while playing for Ajax. Photo: Rico Brouwer.

Source: Getty Images

Kudus suffered a serious injury during his time at Ajax, which ruled him out for several months.

According to the Nima-born player, it will one of the toughest moment of his career.

"I would say my first injury [is my biggest career setback]," he said.

"I had just joined Ajax, and I was playing well. It was my debut in the Champions League against Liverpool, ten minutes into the game I tore my meniscus and I was out for 3-4 months.

"This was a big blow. It was one of the things I had been working towards my whole life, then getting hit like this was hard."

Kudus earns Graham Potter's praise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that West Ham United manager Graham Potter has lavished praise on Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus following his performance in the victory over Arsenal.

Kudus produced an outstanding display to help the Gunners secure a famous victory at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

Despite not being on the scoresheet, Kudus was all over and also had a hand in the sending off of Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly in the second half.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh