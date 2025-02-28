Head coach Otto Addo has deployed different captains in recent Black Stars of Ghana matches and Owusu calls for an end to that

Mohammed Kudus led the Ghana national team in an AFCON qualifying game against Sudan at Accra Sports Stadium

The Ghana football legend is afraid Mohammed Kudus' bright career might be affected by the Black Stars captaincy matters

A former Ghana international footballer has urged Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, and handlers of the national team to treat star player Mohammed Kudus with caution.

In the fast-paced world of international football, players often face an overwhelming amount of pressure, especially when they are considered to be the future of their national team.

Mohammed Kudus celebrates after Ghana's 3rd goal during the 2022 WC game vs Korea Republic and Ghana at Education City Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. Image credit: David Ramos/FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Ghana's star player

Mohammed Kudus, the young Ghanaian talent currently making waves with West Ham United in the Premier League, is no exception. His incredible performances on the pitch have earned him a place in the hearts of Ghanaian football fans with is recent masterclass against Arsenal.

The former Ajax man put up a solid display in West Ham's 1-0 win against the Gunners and hit the gym immediately to show his desire to improve. Many fans are eager to see him become the next superstar of the Black Stars.

Black Stars captaincy issues

However, there has been a growing concern among football legends and experts about the distractions surrounding Kudus, particularly when it comes to leadership issues within the team.

Recently, the Ghanaian national team has seen a series of captaincy changes, which have added an element of uncertainty to the squad's structure. This shift in leadership, from Andre Ayew to Thomas Partey, and later to Mohammed Kudus and Jordan Ayew, has raised concerns about the effect it could have on Kudus' focus and development.

The Black Stars head coach is said to be considering a substantive captain of the national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualification matches against Chad and Madagascar.

Dan Owusu, a Ghana football legend, in an exclusive chat with YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil in a wide-ranging interview, has been vocal in urging the national team’s coaches and officials to avoid putting unnecessary pressure on Kudus, especially when it comes to the captaincy and the iconic No.10 jersey.

Owusu’s message is clear, to let Kudus focus on his football and continue to develop without being burdened by the distractions of leadership roles.

''Kudus is a fantastic young player who is still not up to the level he can reach. He still has to prove in the Premier League at West Ham as he was off colour in recent games. So putting added pressure on him with issues about the captaincy and the No.10 jersey will only harm his progress, and I am really concerned about this,'' Dan Owusu said.

Otto Addo needs to get it right

The issue of captaincy in the Black Stars has been a subject of significant debate in recent times. Under the tenure of former coach Otto Addo, the captaincy armband has seen a series of transitions, often shifting between key figures such as Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, and Jordan Ayew. This rotation of the captaincy has led to uncertainty both within the squad and among supporters.

While the Black Stars boast a collection of experienced players like Thomas Partey and Andre Ayew, who have been crucial to the team’s success in the past, the constant changes in leadership roles raise questions about the stability and long-term direction of the national team.

Some experts believe that having a consistent captain is vital for maintaining team cohesion and morale, as the captain is often seen as a leader both on and off the field.

No pressure on Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus, 24, having been installed as Ghana's captain in an AFCON 2025 qualifier against Sudan at the Accra sports stadium on October 10 last year, due to his stellar performances in both club and international football, has now found himself at the center of this captaincy debate.

His ability to score goals, create chances, and lead the team on the pitch has earned him the No.10 jersey. But with this comes added responsibility, and for a young player like Kudus, this could be an overwhelming burden.

However, Dan Owusu thinks the Nima-born footballer is still young and could lead the Black Stars as its captain, but does not want his career development to be slowed by the Ghana captaincy matters.

''He is young and we don't need to rush him into those demanding roles. During our time, the captaincy was handled well. Awuley Quaye was Ghana's captain, it later changed to a different player while others led the team well.'' Dan Owusu added.

Mohammed Kudus of Ghana is brought down by Sergio Rochet of Uruguay in the box in a 2022 WC game at Al Janoub Stadium on December 02, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. Image credit: Stu Forster

Source: Getty Images

Let Mohammed Kudus focus on football

One of the most important factors for a player’s growth is the ability to focus on his game without the added distractions of off-field pressures. In Kudus’ case, his raw talent and impressive performances for both Ajax and West Ham United suggest that he is capable of becoming one of the finest talents to ever play for Ghana. However, for this potential to fully materialize, it is vital that he is allowed to focus solely on his football.

The role of captain, while prestigious and important, is not always conducive to a player’s development, especially for someone as young as Kudus. The demands of the captaincy can often interfere with a player's natural playing style, leading to added stress and responsibility that can negatively impact their performance on the field.

For Kudus, who is still in the early stages of his international career, focusing on honing his skills, building relationships with his teammates, and gaining experience should be the primary goal.

Andre Ayew's Black Stars return

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Otto Addo's intention to recall Andre Ayew to the Black Stars for the upcoming World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

