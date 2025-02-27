Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has shared his new hairstyle after visiting celebrity barber Nikky Okyere

The Black Stars midfielder made a cameo as Arsenal were held by Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League

Partey is in his final year at the London club and could join the team of his choice as a free agent at the end of the season

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey was spotted 'feeling himself' after getting a new hairstyle from London-based celebrity barber Nikky Okyere.

The Ghana international visited the barber before Arsenal's Premier League game against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday evening.

The 31-year-old started the game from the bench as the North London giants were held to a 0-0 draw by a resolute Forest side at the City Grounds.

Thomas Partey flexes new haircut after visiting celebrity barber. Photo: Mike Egerton.

Source: Getty Images

In a video shared on social media, Partey had a low cut in his fresh trim. He even proclaimed himself as fresh in the video.

"Looking fresh," he was heard saying after the haircut.

Nikky Okyere is a famous barber in London and has shaved several top stars including Emmanuel Adebayor and Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie.

Meanwhile, Partey has had a decent campaign this season, making 26 Premier League appearances and scoring three goals, per Transfermarkt.

The 31-year-old has four months on his current deal and could leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Partey moved to England in the summer of 2020, joining Arsenal from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

He is expected to return to the Black Stars for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar next month.

Arteta disappointed after Nottingham draw

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed frustrations following the draw with Nottingham Forest on Wednesday evening.

Mikel Arteta frustrated after draw with Nottingham Forest. Photo: Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

The draw has left Arsenal 13 points behind leaders Liverpool, who have played one game more.

He said, as quoted by the club's official website:

"Very disappointing not to win it. Today, the standards were very different to the previous game; the energy, the willingness to make things happened.

"We certainly tried many different ways, we dominated the game apart from one spell in the second half after one or two direct free-kicks where they had something in the box and one or two giveaways that allowed them to run, apart from that nothing.

"With the amount of situations we generated, with the moments we opened them up, we lacked the final pass, the quality on that delivery and certainly more shots on target to actually win it and be more efficient."

Arsenal will next face PSV in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Partey's daughter visits lake

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Partey's daughter Alaia visited the lake for the first time as she begin to take her first steps.

The toddler, who was born last year to the Ghanaian footballer and his girlfriend Janine Mackson, is yet to celebrate her first birthday.

However, in photos shared on social media, the toddler has started walking and has visited some popular places.

