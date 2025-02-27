The Ghana Football Association has reportedly requested a $5 million budget from government for six FIFA WC qualifiers

Ghana are second in their World Cup qualifying group with an unfancied national team leading the standing

Government has allegedly communicated its inability to grant the demanded budget from the Ghana FA

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has requested for a $5 million budget for the remaining 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification matches of the Black Stars.

The Ghana national football team are facing a tough road ahead following their shocking failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), a tournament they have participated in consistently since 2004.

This marks the first time in over two decades that Ghana will not feature in Africa's premier football competition. The failure has sent shockwaves through the football community, leading to widespread calls for a change in strategy, leadership, and preparation.

As the team recovers from this setback, the GFA is shifting its focus to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. With hopes of redemption and pride on the line, the Black Stars are determined to secure a place in the tournament and restore the country's footballing reputation. The GFA, however, faces a major hurdle in funding.

The $5 Million GFA budget

In a bid to ensure that the national team has the resources necessary to succeed in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, the Ghana FA has requested $5 million from the government according to Kumasi-based Silver FM's report.

The money is expected to cover various expenses, including player bonuses, training camps, international travel, and other logistics essential for a competitive campaign. The GFA believes without this financial support, it will be difficult to mount an effective challenge in the World Cup qualifiers.

The request comes at a time when Ghana's economy is under pressure, making government funding for sports less certain under the new John Dramani Mahama administration.

However, many Ghanaian football fans expressed their disagreement over the lofty demands of the GFA.

Sakyiama Edward commented on Facebook:

''They do not deserve even $1 million.''

Another person named Charles Oduro said:

''Ghana is not going to qualify, so they do not deserve this huge money.''

Akosua Ba Kwadwo reacted:

''The 5 million dollars is too much.''

Government slashes budget

Meanwhile according to the same report, government has slashed the GFA's estimate, willing to offer $3 million for the games against Chad, Madagascar, Mali, and Central African Republic.

Despite this, the GFA is optimistic that the government will recognize the national importance of the Black Stars' success and the potential boost to national pride that qualification would bring.

To further highlight the urgency of the situation, the GFA has underscored the importance of having a well-prepared and motivated team to tackle the challenges ahead.

2026 CAF World Cup qualifiers

The 2026 World Cup qualifiers promise to be a formidable test for the Black Stars, with tough matches ahead. Ghana are second in their group with 9 points after 4 games as Comoros lead the table with the same number of points.

Ghana take on Chad on 17th March at home. The opponents will be no easy side despite losing all of their four matches. Meanwhile, Madagascar has proven itself a rising force in African football, with strong performances in recent years that make them a team to watch.

Mali, a traditionally competitive side in African football, will bring their physical style of play as they look to revenge their home loss to the Black Stars in June 2024, while the Central African Republic, though less celebrated, is no stranger to upsetting bigger teams in qualification rounds.

