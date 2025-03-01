UEFA has suspended Real Madrid after fans allegedly directed chants at Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

In addition to the stadium sanction, the Spanish giants have been fined €30,000 as punishment for the discriminatory behaviour of their supporters

This decision comes at a crucial time for Real Madrid, who are preparing for their high-stakes round of 16 clash against city rivals Atlético Madrid

Real Madrid have reportedly been handed a Champions League sanction following UEFA’s latest disciplinary action.

Real Madrid, the most successful club in Champions League history with 15 titles, continues to assert its dominance in European football.

Source: Getty Images

After navigating a challenging group stage, the reigning champions bounced back in style, eliminating Manchester City with a commanding 6-3 aggregate victory in the play-off round.

This sets up a highly anticipated last-16 showdown against city rivals Atlético Madrid, with a potential quarter-final clash against either PSV or Arsenal.

However, ahead of their knockout tie, reports suggest UEFA has imposed a sanction on the Spanish giants.

UEFA's statement on Real Madrid before Champions League round of 16

According to Spanish outlet Marca, some Madrid fans at the Bernabéu allegedly chanted discriminatory remarks referencing Chueca, Madrid’s well-known LGBTQ+ neighborhood, during the match.

As a result, UEFA has fined the club €30,000 and announced that at least 500 adjacent seats in the stadium will be closed for one match, though the penalty is on probation for two years.

"The Appellate Body has decided to order the partial closure of the Real Madrid CF stadium (that is, at least 500 adjacent seats) during the next match that Real Madrid CF will play as the host club, due to the discriminatory behavior of its fans. This partial closure of the stadium is suspended for a trial period of two (2) years, counted from the date of this decision," UEFA’s statement read.

Los Blancos are back in La Liga action on Saturday when they take on Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin.

According to OneFootball, Jude Bellingham will miss two La Liga matches before making his return.

The midfield maestro remains sidelined as he serves a suspension following a heated confrontation with a referee last week, where he was accused of using expletives.

With his presence felt even from the stands, Bellingham continues to be a central figure for Madrid—both on and off the pitch.

Source: YEN.com.gh