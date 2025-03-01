Ronaldo Nazario once ruffled a few feathers with his Dream Team, which featured iconic names like Pele and Lionel Messi

Interestingly, Ronaldo left his namesake, Cristiano Ronaldo, out of his greatest-ever XI, much to the surprise of many

To add fuel to this, the Brazilian legend further rejected CR7's GOAT claim, placing him only in the top 10

When Ronaldo Nazário, one of football’s most electrifying strikers, unveils his all-time greatest XI, the world takes notice.

Known for his blistering pace, mesmerising dribbles, and ice-cold finishing, the Brazilian legend’s selections naturally carry immense weight.

Ronaldo names his greatest XI

In 2023, R9 revealed his dream team, featuring some of the sport’s most iconic figures—Pelé, Lionel Messi, and Zinedine Zidane, among them.

The lineup, brimming with elegance, creativity, and attacking brilliance, sparked passionate debates across the footballing world.

However, one glaring omission stood out—Cristiano Ronaldo was nowhere to be found.

Ronaldo omits CR7 from his Dream Team

For a player who has rewritten goal-scoring records, conquered multiple leagues, and cemented his place in football folklore, CR7’s absence is nothing short of shocking.

Given the eternal debate surrounding his place in the GOAT conversation, his exclusion has only fueled further discussion.

Did R9 leave him out for tactical reasons, personal preference, or simply because he favours a different style of play?

Whatever the rationale, one thing is clear—this revelation has reignited the never-ending debate over football’s ultimate legends.

Who made Ronaldo's greatest XI?

Ronaldo’s selections reflect his attacking philosophy, prioritising flair over defensive solidity.

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Buffon—the Italian shot-stopper is renowned for his leadership, longevity, and acrobatic saves.

Defenders: Cafu (right-back) and Roberto Carlos (left-back)—two of his 2002 World Cup-winning teammates, both legendary for their relentless attacking runs and pinpoint deliveries.

Centre-backs: Franz Beckenbauer and Paolo Maldini—a blend of German composure and Italian defensive mastery, ensuring class and authority at the heart of the defense.

Rather than opting for a traditional defensive midfielder, R9 went all-out attack with a highly offensive-minded midfield:

Zico—Brazil’s genius playmaker, known for his vision, technical brilliance, and goal-scoring ability.

Diego Maradona—Argentina’s 1986 World Cup-winning captain, a magician with the ball and arguably football’s most gifted dribbler.

The wingers offer dazzling footwork, creativity, and a lethal end product:

Lionel Messi—positioned on the right flank, bringing his signature left-footed magic and unmatched goal-scoring prowess.

Ronaldinho—stationed on the left wing, adding his signature flair, outrageous skills, and ability to turn defenders inside out.

Who leads the attack?

As noted by Planet Football, upfront, R9 placed himself alongside one of football’s greatest icons:

Pelé—the three-time World Cup winner, a man whose goal tally and impact remain unmatched in football history.

Ronaldo Nazário—leading the line with the devastating speed and finishing ability that terrorized defenses for over a decade.

Where does Cristiano Ronaldo fit?

Though CR7 didn’t make the starting XI, R9 acknowledged his talent, placing him on a star-studded bench. He explained, as quoted by One Football:

"I would have a reserve bank filled with stars like Garrincha, Rivaldo, and Cristiano Ronaldo and many others."

R9 assesses CR7's GOAT status

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ronaldo was asked whether CR7 is the greatest footballer of all time, and his response was unexpected.

The Brazilian icon acknowledged CR7’s remarkable achievements but stopped short of calling him the GOAT, ranking him only in the top 10.

